Rangers confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions after Celtic held by Dundee United

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership title after Celtic failed to win their match at Dundee United.

Celtic drew 0-0 at Tannadice against United to confirm Steven Gerrard’s side as champions and ending the Hoops’ run of nine consecutive titles.

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight.

And Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

Celtic had 27 shots at goal at Tannadice – the most they had registered this season – but were unable to find a way past inspired Tangerines goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.