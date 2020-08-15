Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: It was a bad week for sport but we mustn’t move the goalposts

The return to professional sport seemed to be on an upward trajectory but the feelings at the end of another week seem to be a little more grim.

The backwards steps of returning to lockdown and the paralysis over parts of Aberdeen and its economy were heavy blows.

I have been back since the end of my initial season in the US with Utah Royals and I was probably one of the very few who found that being restricted to my parents’ house and back garden was a blessing.

I had waited most of the year to be back home and have some time with loved ones.

Albeit a personal decision to play club football in the NWSL, and one I continue to enjoy, the personal strain of being prevented from coming home certainly changed how it weighed over me.

In my six seasons in the league, I have always felt that I have been able to return whenever I needed. And, with the regular demands that normally come with national team activity, I rarely would go longer than eight weeks without returning home – even if it was just for a few days.

Elsewhere, the week has been plagued with the news of player wrongdoings and most of the focus has seen arguments over the fairest resolutions and the ramifications for those involved. While some of the troubles were largely avoidable, the influx of coronavirus cases surfacing meant inevitably there would be cases among players.

In Spain, both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona returned positive tests, resulting in a minority of players missing some key matches for the first team.

Atletico have also had positive cases in their women’s side, who are due to face Barcelona in the return of the Champions League next Friday.

Concerns have been raised after the club reported a further four positive tests after one initial case was identified last week.

To add to the matters, the entire competition is due to be completed in a mini-tournament style format in Spain itself. The final rounds will be carried out over a 10-day window in Bilbao and San Sebastian.

It seems at the moment that the momentum is becoming lost and sport will have to be very careful if it doesn’t wish to be halted again.

As cases rise and the diligence over following the rules continues to slacken, those with greater responsibilities need to be extremely careful.

Slipping into the habits of the general public can be an easy mistake with potentially irrecoverable impacts.