Rachel Corsie: Performance coach Dawn Scott is vital to Olympic hopes of Team GB’s footballers

Team GB’s Olympic footballers have been in Japan for more than a week and are now into the final stages of preparation for the tournament starting on Wednesday.

Hopefully they are almost fully acclimatised to the conditions they will face.

While the team had already been working to adapt to heat and humidity – which is expected to be at soaring highs during the Games – before leaving for the Tokyo, adjusting to the time difference and overcoming the jetlag will have been another big hurdle for many players.

With most in the GB squad plying their trade domestically in England and with very little experience of playing in other continents or dealing with extensive travel schedules, the team will be grateful of the vast expertise of their performance coach Dawn Scott.

Scott has spent most of the last decade in the US, and it is no secret she was considered one of the most influential members of Team USA during their major tournament successes.

Within the game, she is considered one of the most articulate and knowledgeable in her field and she will undoubtedly be ensuring the players have absolutely everything they need to compete with the top teams.

The “heat chambers” the squad used during their pre-camp in Loughborough will have started to prepare them for the conditions in Japan before they travelled. Sleep and nutrition are also being monitored extensively, along with a daily morning wellness routine which helps to gauge fatigue – and other performance measures – each player must complete before they attend team breakfast.

While the women’s game has developed to a much higher level in general over the last decade, the physical demands at the top cannot be overlooked and, while those teams who are successful in the coming few weeks will likely be recognised for their quality and creativity with the ball, their physical conditioning will be of parallel importance.

For the players, having Scott’s level of detail towards physical preparation can hopefully help them to focus solely on preparing for the opponents ahead, with group games against Chile, hosts Japan and Canada on the horizon.

Last week the squad played a friendly against New Zealand, comfortably winning 3-0 with an encouragingly positive performance.

But the GB team largely consists of players who have just completed a gruelling 18 months of club football, with competitions hurriedly completed despite fixtures being heavily backlogged due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.

The lingering effects of this may be harder to measure and, although the team will be prepared as best as they can be by Scott and the other coaching staff, the volume of training and games amassed by some of the players has been extensive. While there’s a risk some players might suffer injuries as a result of this, others may feel at their peak in terms of match fitness.

United set to lose big talent Lauren James to Chelsea

FAWSL clubs down south continue to be busy with transfer activity.

Most sides have started to slowly reintroduce their players to training, as the early weeks of pre-season kick in. However, a number of players remain out of contract after several clubs released players at the close of last term.

The biggest headline of the week saw Manchester United set to lose yet another big player, as Lauren James looks likely to return to London for a reunion with her brother, men’s first-team player Reece James, at Chelsea.

United and Chelsea are understood to have negotiated a significant fee which will make James one of the most expensive teenagers in transfer history for the women’s game.

At only 19, the young star will return closer to home, having joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2018.

She was a pivotal player during United’s rise to the top flight, scoring 14 goals as the side advanced out of the Championship in their first season, and she comes with high expectations of a very bright future.

Elsewhere, Everton have been the busiest club this week as they captured the signature of three players – Toni Duggan will return to her childhood club, after leaving Manchester City to spend four seasons in Spain with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. She will be joined by Swedish duo Anna Anvegard and defender Natalie Bjorn from Rosengard.

The three players all come with International experience and will be important additions for Willie Kirk’s side as they look to try and close the gap on the top teams.

Meanwhile, at home in Scotland, Rangers have signed former Manchester City and Manchester United forward Jane Ross.

The Scotland Internationalist has amassed more than 125 caps and is an experienced and impressive signing.

Stoney joins San Diego project

San Diego continue to put pieces in place for their team which is due to enter the NWSL at the beginning of 2022.

Former Manchester United boss and England internationalist, Casey Stoney, is the latest appointment, as she was this week announcement as head coach.

Stoney announced she was stepping down as Manchester United boss at the end of the most recent FAWSL season, citing, in part, a lack of support for the women’s team.