Rachel Corsie: Extremely exciting to have a Team GB squad going to Tokyo Olympics

The women’s Team GB Olympic football squad was finally announced this week, ahead of the Games this summer in Japan.

While the idea of a team representing Britain remains controversial to some, the women have been allowed to compete in Tokyo. The decision was made as it was considered unlikely to jeopardise the stature of the individual home nations, which is always the main reason for opposition to a GB side.

The team last competed at the 2012 Games, with their entry made less of an issue by the fact London was the host city, and in turn, the host country is given an entry into every event. However, this set a precedent within the women’s game and, since then, there has been a push to let a British team compete at the Olympics going forward.

Despite qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, based on England’s third-place 2015 World Cup finish, those in charge opted to prohibit a GB women’s football team from taking part. A decision was made unilaterally to also not take part in the men’s competition, which is an age-restricted event and certainly of lesser stature by comparison.

After some sustained pressure following the 2016 Games, it was agreed the women would be treated separately from the men going forward and, after England once again secured Britain a spot for the 2020 games, it was agreed there would finally be another GB women’s squad put together.

The event itself is certainly one of the largest in the women’s international calendar when it comes around every four years and I think it is extremely exciting to have Team GB able to compete on one of the biggest stages.

Selection for the final competition was always going to be extremely difficult, and that job fell to the current interim England manager, Hege Riise. Riise inherited responsibility from Phil Neville, who had initially been given the post because the English FA had provided the majority of backing for the team.

The quality which exists across all four of the home nations meant whittling down the candidates would be an obvious challenge. The competition only allows for a squad of 18 players, with four reserves, so a ruthless approach was necessary.

The process was staged and began with a long-list, before a short-list of potential players was produced. The last international camp in April must have felt like it carried higher stakes for the English players, as they were almost on trial in front of the new manager ahead of the predetermined Team GB Olympic selection date.

Only three non-English players made the cut – Scotland’s Caroline Weir and Kim Little along with Wales’ Sophie Ingle all got the nod. Five players will make it to a historic second Olympic Games, having been involved in 2012, with Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Ellen White all joining Mintlaw midfielder Little in this feat.

The squad will prepare for the hot, humid and intense schedule that awaits in Tokyo over the coming weeks. The tournament will begin against Chile on July 21.

On a collision course with early frontrunners

Out here in the States, the NWSL is under way and games are coming thick and fast. Midweek fixtures are only adding to the demands of playing in the top-flight of domestic football in the US.

Orlando Pride have taken a surprising early lead in the standings, as two wins on the bounce has shot them to top spot after the initial three games. Two goals from Sydney Leroux have contributed significantly in helping her side take victories against the big-hitters of North Carolina and Portland.

This start has made people take notice and Orlando now have to be considered serious contenders.

The next fixture for the Pride will be against my own team, Kansas City. We will fly to Florida this weekend in search of our own first win of the season.

We will travel off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday, after we played our first ever league game at Legends Field.

The club is newly-formed, after the ownership bought over Utah Royals and moved the entire team to Kansas City from Salt Lake City.

It has undoubtedly been a rush to get the infrastructure in place to facilitate a fully-professional team, as it was only announced in December last year the team would relocate.

While the owners are committed to ensuring there is a strategy to build one of the best environments in professional women’s sport, the team is desperate for a win to help get momentum up and running on the pitch this season.

SWPL contenders stay in the hunt

Midweek games saw the top three get back to winning ways, as the race to be crowned Scottish champions continues.

Leaders Glasgow City had another nervy-looking performance, this time against Motherwell. They conceded an untimely equaliser right after half-time, but eventually ran out 4-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Celtic earned a valuable 1-0 win over Hibernian, which saw the Edinburgh side slip down to fifth in the table.

Rangers restored some dented pride with a 4-0 win over Forfar.

On the international front, Scotland have two friendly matches confirmed for the June window.

The squad will travel to Belfast to face Northern Ireland, before playing Wales in Swansea.