Rachel Corsie column: Women’s Champions League’s new qualification format full of intrigue

The qualifying rounds of the UEFA Women’s Champions League got under way this week, with the teams entering at the first round stage having to take part in mini-knock-out tournaments.

Scottish outfits Glasgow City and Celtic were both required to enter at the first stage of qualification, which seemed unfortunate for a side like City, who have qualified for the Champions League every year for the last 14 years.

For Celtic, this is the first time the club has had the opportunity to play women’s European football.

City started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Birkakara FC, of Malta, to set themselves up for a mini-tournament final today against BIIK Kazygurt.

City have faced the Kazakhstani Champions in previous years’ qualifying and, while it won’t be easy at Broadwood Stadium, where their mini-tournament is taking place, it is certainly a favourable tie City should expect to progress through into the second – and more conventional – round of qualifying.

Celtic, meanwhile, had a much tougher task as they faced Levante in their semi-final tie through the week. The Spanish side finished third, behind Barcelona and Athletico Madrid, in last year’s domestic season.

The game finished 2-1 to Levante to end Celtic’s hopes of progressing any further in Europe this year, however, hopefully it will have given the club a taste for Continental competition with their women’s team.

There was a personal highlight for Caitlin Hayes, as she scored Celtic’s first-ever Champions League goal. She pulled a goal back midway through the second-half, however, it wasn’t enough.

The Hoops are in Trondheim for their first qualifying round mini-tournament, and will contest a third-place play-off against FC Minsk today.

Arsenal are the only English team in first qualifying round action.

The Gunners had to travel to Moscow for their matches, and first up they faced another Kazakh side, Okzhetpes.This would be the first competitive match for their new manager, Jonas Eidevall.

The game itself didn’t offer much excitement, with Arsenal in the end boasting 85% possession and ambling to a 4-0 victory.

Kim Little returned to the action for her club side following a late return to pre-season after the Olympics. She slotted home a penalty after18 minutes to add to Iwabuchi’s opener. England duo Beth Mead and Nikita Parris were also on the scoresheet.

Fellow Scotland Internationalist, Jen Beattie, also returned to the pitch after she had been sidelined following back surgery earlier this year. Her return to competitive action was not guaranteed and both Arsenal and Scotland fans will be extremely pleased to see her back ahead of what is set to be big season.

Arsenal will now face the sterner task of PSV Eindhoven in their final today, after the Dutch side beat Lokomotiv Moscow.

This quirky first round of qualifying was part of UEFA’s reformatting of the entire competition at the start of this season.

Mini-tournament winners will progress to a second phase of qualifying that will take place next month. The group stages will then begin towards the end of the year, with four groups of four teams playing each other home and away.

The purpose of restructuring the UWCL was to transform the competition into something similar to the men’s version.

Carli Lloyd is unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time

United States international Carli Lloyd this week announced she will retire from professional football at the end of the year.

The 39-year old is unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time and is one of the most decorated players in current history. Her list of accolades, across individual and team honours is colossal, but to list a few – she has two Olympic Gold medals, from 2012 and 2008, alongside two World Cup winner’s medals, from 2015 and 2019.

Her Silver Boot and Golden Ball from the 2015 World Cup were well-earned individual rewards from one of her most successful years – a period which also resulted in her claiming the title of FIFA World Player of the Year.

I personally had the pleasure of attending the World Cup final in Vancouver that summer, where her iconic goal from halfway was just another typical example of her ability to know how to step up on the grandest stage.

The US star has made 312 international appearances, with a remarkable 128 goals in all competitions.

Lloyd has said her time playing international football will come to an end after the USA’s final game this year on October 26 against Korea Republic in Minnesota.

The USA have four friendlies left this year, with two double-headers considered to be part of a post-Olympic celebration tour.

Lloyd will undoubtedly be given a grand send off by both US Soccer and her current and former USWNT teammates, many of whom have already paid tribute to a player who has brought unrelenting joy to the sporting community.

Motherwell test will show Aberdeen Women where they’re at

Aberdeen Women continued their winning start to the season, making it two wins from two in the SWPL Cup last weekend.

They brushed aside Queen’s Park, 4-0, to keep building their positive start to the season.

Sunday should bring a slightly tougher challenge, as they continue with League Cup action at home to Motherwell.

This will be the Dons’ first test against an SWPL 1 side and it will be a better gauge as to where they sit against top-flight opposition.

Meanwhile, despite the season having begun, Rangers Women continue hosting pre-season friendlies against FAWSL opposition.

Manchester United were the latest to travel north, running away 5-0 winners.