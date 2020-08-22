Rachel Corsie column: Will it be possible to complete qualification for Euro 2022 and World Cup 2023 amid Covid concerns?

The international calendar has been plagued by postponements for most of the year.

I clearly remember back in March, when the Scotland Women’s team was in Pinatar for our annual warm-weather spring camp.

Most of us sat watching the spread of Covid-19 on television quite unfazed.

That was virtually the last international football played all year in any competition by any country.

Since then, club football has also largely been put on hold, but looks set to hopefully return in some capacity in many leagues around Europe and the rest of the world, albeit with a much different look and feel.

The new parameters for the return of competitive football and within training environments are all still a continuous learning curve.

The restart of the men’s European tournaments and subsequently the women’s Champions League this week has been the first time teams from different countries have played one another since the pandemic struck.

With the success of these games looking promising, the guidelines could establish a framework to allow the return of the international calendar.

The women’s game still leverages a lot of its financial stability from the international programme, despite growth towards a greater responsibility in domestic football.

Alongside that, there are still a number of qualifying matches that need completed for the Euros that are now in summer 2022, not 2021.

Although the tournament seems a long way off, the delayed finals will now overlap with European qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, which normally also takes 18 months.

Those games are due to begin in a year, so although there are substantial Fifa windows between now and both the major finals, there is not much slack once all qualifying fixtures are planned out.

Currently, four of this year’s matches have been delayed to later in the diary, using all available international dates for the rest of the year. The games are set to begin in mid-September.

Growing concerns have arisen over the safety of a full international schedule in Europe, and it’s hard to see how it’s possible to control enough external factors to bring a squad of players into a national team setting.

Players visiting Scotland would potentially come from USA, Sweden, England, Italy and maybe other nations, before then travelling elsewhere to actually play games.

The matches are currently still on, but an update is due soon before any squad announcements or travel is considered.

Worryingly, the uncertainty and fragility continues for a little longer.

California dreaming about double NWSL impact

In the world of women’s football, the growth of the NWSL is a continual rumour mill.

The size of the league, with nine teams, has been contentious, firstly an odd number makes the competition seem uneven, and the teams play one another an unequal number of times.

California is perhaps the most renowned US “soccer” state, boasting seven clubs across the two-tiers of men’s professional football.

But they have yet to introduce themselves to the women’s top-flight.

It’s something which has brought criticism and speculation, with the eventual arrival of a team inevitable.

As an insider, the gossip about new teams has existed since I joined the league back in 2015, but now it looks certain not just one, but two Californian teams will arrive.

I wrote about the development of Los Angeles-based Angel City FC a few weeks ago.

Now, Sacramento Republic’s owners are the latest investors, looking set to announce their immediate arrival, potentially even participating in the 2021 season.

As a player, it is an exciting prospect and a welcome addition.