Rachel Corsie column: Televised double-header was great showcase for Scottish women’s top-flight

The SWPL 1 remains a tightly contested battle and it looked as if it had become a two-horse race with Glasgow City and Rangers leading the charge.

The midweek fixtures provided an opportunity to showcase a double header in which the top four faced-off against one other, with the BBC broadcasting the action online and on BBC Alba.

After the Old Firm Scottish Cup clash in the men’s game last weekend and Steven Gerrard’s side coming out on top, this was an opportunity for Celtic to win some pride back, with the corresponding women’s fixture taking place on Wednesday night.

Celtic are the only side to take points off Rangers this season, and since that defeat in November last year, Rangers have found growing momentum in the games that have followed, including their 3-0 win over champions Glasgow City.

In games such as these form can be irrelevant and the heightened pressure around the big ties can have the effect of levelling the playing field.

The game was certainly a very tight affair and there was very little between the sides, as was fairly reflected as the teams went in 0-0 at half-time.

The only goal came midway through a second half where goalmouth action was at a premium.

Mariah Lee rounded keeper Jenna Fife to give Celtic the winning goal to seal all three points.

While both clubs have shown commitment towards their women’s team, Rangers have certainly been far more comprehensive.

The resources available and stature of the team within the organisation are comparable with the best across not only the Scottish clubs, but the top sides in the FAWSL as well.

They have set an exceptional bar for others to strive towards, and from what is rumoured, they intend to continue to push to be spoken about alongside the top clubs around Europe over the coming seasons.

Before that can happen, however, substantial investment will still be needed in further player recruitment and development.

The work done so far has given Rangers a squad far more impressive and professional than their arch enemy on paper, and this result compounds the one earlier in the season and will be more painful than just the three points lost.

Meanwhile, the stoic resilience of Glasgow City continues, as their well-oiled train remains on track.

The challenge of Hibs has lessened in comparison to previous years, but they still offer a tough test and, when they took the lead in the first half, it put City’s resolve to the test.

The familiarity of it must be almost as reliable as a Leigh Griffiths goal against Aberdeen.

First Janine Van Wyk let off a rocket to score the equaliser, before Chinchilla was fouled in the box by Hibs stalwart Joelle Murray and she stepped up to convert from the spot.

The result takes City three points clear at the top, with Celtic having managed to close the gap to just two points in third place.

Great Britain draw hosts at Olympics

Team GB will face the hosts at the Olympic Games this summer.

The draw took place on Wednesday, with GB drawn to play Canada, Chile and Japan.

World Cup champions USA also have a difficult group as they face, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden. The teams that make up the final group are Brazil, China, The Netherlands and Zambia.

The top two teams, plus two best third-place finishers, will progress to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, it was pleasing to help Kansas City earn their first ever point, after a 1-1 draw in Chicago in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Portland beat OL Reign 2-0 to secure top spot in the West division.