Rachel Corsie column: Suspension of Scottish football below men’s Championship is sensible – let’s hope adverse effects are minimal

The news was inevitable, and the decision commendable, as the SFA announced the suspension of Scottish football for all teams below the men’s Premiership and Championship.

The decision was one which would have taken much deliberation from the association and will not have been made lightly, as it’s widely known there is a greater impact from sport which extends beyond just the competition on a weekend.

However, in light of the current Covid-19 climate and concerns over public health, the halt in proceedings seems sensible.

From the players’ perspective, a three-week pause will hopefully lessen the risk of exposure to coronavirus for those involved, and will align a lot of footballers to public guidance on reducing travel and unnecessary contact with others.

I am sure there will be some who feel the stoppage is unwarranted and unfair given elite football can continue under Scottish Government guidelines, however, I think the steps taken by the SFA are validated by the greater concerns.

Laura Montgomery, chief executive of Glasgow City, acknowledged the importance of public safety being at the forefront of the decisions being made.

She expressed the club’s ability and intention to implement testing for staff and players in an attempt to keep the club’s training ongoing over the shutdown period. The measures were said to be aligned with those at the top tiers of the men’s SPFL, which have been granted permission to continue.

The plan would likely have been mirrored by other top teams, including Celtic and Rangers, given the resources readily available to them.

While a respectable proposal, the request was denied and it was confirmed no team training or competition will be permitted during the following few weeks for women’s football.

© Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock

Concerns have been raised over the mental health impact the suspension of the game may have. While sport offers many onlookers a distraction, it also plays a significant role in the mental health of the athletes themselves.

That was Laura Montgomery’s greatest concern when advocating for the opportunity to provide a safe training environment for her players to continue.

The club has widely addressed the topic, promoting the concept that “mental health is everyone’s business”, and one of City’s main sponsors over the past four years has been Breathing Space – an organisation set up to help address mental wellbeing concerns in Scotland.

The club has also been commended in helping one of its players, Clare Shine, work through her struggles with anxiety and mental health.

A year ago, the Irish striker opened up publicly about her story in the hope it would help others and she continues to be grateful for the support given by Glasgow City.

The knock-back over the proposals will come as a blow, but it is hoped this short “circuit-breaker” will not be too detrimental and a return to the game is not too far away.