Rachel Corsie column: Scotland Women’s result against Finland in Euro qualifier was inexcusable

It was a disappointing end to the return of Scotland action after a 1-0 defeat by Finland in our European Championship qualifier in Helsinki.

The reality of it now means there is no longer any room for error. We would have set the target of completing the campaign without losing a game for the matches which remain, however, it is now an absolute necessity.

As top seeds of the group, the result is both frustrating and inexcusable.

A side like Finland offer a physical and athletic test, but with the calibre of players we now have in the squad we should have been able to see them off.

Also at stake was a missed chance to go top of the group for the first time.

The first-half started fairly ferociously, but settled after the adrenaline-fuelled opening minutes and we largely dominated without causing too much damage. Forewarnings over their threat on set-pieces had already been mentioned in the pre-game preparations and after two consecutive corners, the home side took the lead soon after half-time.

That proved enough to take all three points in the game, and now gives Finland a four-point lead in group E, having played an extra game.

Our game in hand, however, is away to Portugal, which will be no meagre task either.

Although ranked third in the pot, their current quality inaccurately has them seeded below where they ought to be.

The demons of the 2017 Euro finals match will be remembered by some, when they managed a 2-1 win over us in a game which ultimately eliminated us from the knock-out stages.

Nothing can make amends for that occasion, siting deep within some of the unpleasant memories in a Scotland shirt, however, it will be a chance to take a forward step in our qualification group.

Back to the current week, and the reflections over the game are largely self-critical.

While the artificial pitch wasn’t great to play on and the squad was missing some of key players in Lisa Evans, Jen Beattie and Kim Little, the lack of creativity and quality let us down all over the pitch and none of these excuses will do to forgive ourselves on the night.

It does feel somewhat fortunate we will be back together in four weeks’ time, as I think that can be the best way to step forward in these situations. You want to get back on the pitch together to put it right and the sooner we can get the chance to do that the better.

We are privileged things all still remain in our own control in deciding our fate for Euro 2022, with only four qualifying games left to go.

Meanwhile, this international window has already seen some teams bank their spot in the finals. Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Netherlands have all secured their place, joining the hosts, England.

Dons have stamped their mark on SPFL 2 already

An impeccable start for Aberdeen Women.

Two wins from two is exactly what the Dons needed to start their back-to-back title-winning ambitions.

After a nervy fightback in the opening weekend against Dundee United, things were much more comfortable on Sunday when they trounced Boroughmuir Thistle 9-0 in Edinburgh.

Hamilton are tipped as favourites this year, but the Dons have stamped their mark on the new division and it will suit them to not bear the weight of that added pressure.