Rachel Corsie column: Scoring the winner against Hungary at Hampden had me walking on air

As I flew back to the United States on Wednesday, I had plenty opportunity to reflect on the time spent with Scotland national team over the prior nine days.

There were a whole host of emotions over the latest international camp.

The euphoria of beating Hungary 2-1 last Friday in World Cup qualifying also came with no small measure of relief. Meanwhile, the confidence gained from showing some early resilience against Sweden was matched with the disappointment of an eventual 2-0 friendly defeat.

Undeniably, scoring my first goal at Hampden Park – a headed winner against the Hungarians – will be a memory which will last forever. It is certainly my most important goal in a Scotland jersey.

A game at home against the Group B fourth seeds Hungary seemed like it should have been more straight-forward than we made it.

Despite being by far the more dominant side, clear-cut chances were limited and it was one of those games we just couldn’t quite find our fluidity – which happens.

However, we have to find ways to keep overcoming these moments, as we continue learning and trying to implement a new philosophy.

Our first half lead was deserved. Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw)found herself free in the box to score her second goal in two games.

However, the evening’s display was typified by Hungary’s goal early in the second period, which undid our early hard work – a reminder we still need to improve in possession.

With 30 minutes remaining in the game, there was still a calmness about the scenario which was unfolding – encouraging in itself. However, the minutes ticked by and, after Erin Cuthbert had her audacious chip parried away by the goalkeeper, you could begin to feel a creeping nervousness among the Scotland players.

We persevered and after a raft of corners in the final stages, there would be one more moment of drama to come.

There is something about a centre-back scoring a goal which hits slightly differently when you’re a defender, even when you’re just watching a game – let alone centre-backs combining inside the opposing penalty area!

I knew Jen Beattie would head the delivery Hungary had failed to clear back towards goal, as we have spoken about it many times, hoping for a moment just like this.

The few split seconds which followed after I managed to nod it past the keeper were filled with complete elation, and the roar of the crowd was thunderous.

As celebrations continued into the corner flag, the clock hit 90 minutes. It was a feeling like no other.

The team was controlled through added time and the game ended 2-1. A win which was typically Scottish, especially given the men’s team’s recent last-gasp victories.

While some weighed in critically on the performance, the resolve and passion of this team is undeniable fierce – which could become our greatest ally as the World Cup qualifying campaign plays out.

Novembers fixtures will add some difficulty, as we face Ukraine followed by a trip to Spain. The task will require some of the discipline and intelligence which was on display on Tuesday’s loss against Sweden.

The Olympic silver medallists provided a test which required defensive resolve and this in itself was good preparation for the next camp.

While my overriding competitiveness will never allow me to be happy with a defeat, the outcome of the match against an elite side, especially in difficult conditions, carried plenty value and optimism for the fixtures which await.

Chelsea and Arsenal head and shoulders above the rest in FAWSL

The FAWSL continues this weekend after players returned to their clubs following the international window.

The action starts on Saturday as Chelsea pay Aston Villa a visit. The Blues are hoping to keep the pressure on Arsenal, who sit above them, with five wins a row.

After their opening day defeat to the Gunners, they have shown a ruthlessness which has ensured they continue to keep the heat on. The two sides look head and shoulders above the rest of the pack already.

Arsenal will take on West Ham in a London derby on Sunday evening. Jonas Eidevall is hoping his side can maintain the 100% record so far.

Spurs against Manchester United will arguably catch the eye of the neutral, as United continue to build some consistency under new head coach Marc Skinner, meanwhile, Spurs took many by surprise with their very spritely start.

Midfielder Ella Toone could be the key to United finding success, after her hat-trick against Latvia on Tuesday in England’s 10-0 victory. However, Spurs have been shrewd in their defending so far this campaign, boasting the second best defensive record, having only conceded only three goals. This one could be more of a chess match.

At the other end of the table, Leicester City will welcome an unpredictable Manchester City, while Birmingham will host an in-form Reading at St Andrews. Both home sides will be looking to earn their first wins of the season in the hope of kickstarting their campaigns.

KC set for $70m stadium purpose-built for women’s team

My club side Kansas City announced plans this week to construct a $70 million purpose-built stadium for the women’s team, which is due to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Solely home to the NWSL side, it is thought to be the first such move in women’s football.

NEWS: KC NWSL and @portkc finalize plans for the first NWSL purpose-built stadium at Kansas City Riverfront. 📰 https://t.co/vFaEgghbZe pic.twitter.com/dRdssuo58S — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) October 26, 2021

The news comes in addition to the $15m training facility which is expected to be completed by early spring next year.

Meanwhile, the Scottish League Cup returns this weekend and Aberdeen host Hibernian in the quarter-finals.

Rangers also face Celtic, as they meet for the first time this season.