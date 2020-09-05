Rachel Corsie column: Sad week as racist and sexist conduct at Utah Royals revealed

The past week has been plagued with some sad news, as it unfolded that Utah Royals FC would be put up for sale, alongside our two professional men’s teams, Real Salt Lake (MLS) and the Real Monarchs (USL).

The decision comes after an investigation started into the owner of the club, Dell Loy Hansen and other senior members within the organisation, relating to offensive discriminatory behavior.

The news also comes the week of the return to competitive action for NWSL clubs. Sky Blue FC are due to play Washington Spirit this weekend, with the Royals having another two weeks before they will kick-off against Portland Thorns.

The latest revelations carry substantial hurt and anxiety for the players still currently in Utah. As one of the team’s player association representatives, it feels a difficult time to be so far away from the squad and to have an alternate focus on my loan spell with Birmingham City.

While the initial investigation related to racial discrimination, the leaked details of further findings have now highlighted concerns over sexist and other inappropriate behaviour which add to the gravity of the situation. A catastrophic, immeasurable amount of damage has been done, much of it irreversible.

In an act of solidarity, the men’s first team arrived for their game against Seattle Sounders in replica Royals match shirts on Wednesday night – a gesture against comments from those higher up the organisation which emerged during the week.

Let’s be clear, WE appreciate excellence. pic.twitter.com/ybuJrkQv1n — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 3, 2020

There has always been great respect across the collective player group at the club and more widely across the US. The players’ act was an insight into the shared admiration between the professionals of both the men’s and women’s game, which under the current circumstances is greatly important.

Aside from the emotional turmoil, what will this all likely mean for the players?

The ideal solution would see a buyer come in and either keep the franchise where it is or move the entire club to a new city. This previously happened, when Kansas City FC were bought over by Hansen in 2017 and the team relocated to Salt Lake City to become the Utah Royals. That only required one team to move, however, as the women’s team became part of Real Sake Lake FC.

The worst case – no buyer comes in and, as a result of the investigation, the club could fold. This would see all players under contract being split across all other current teams in the league, in what is referred to as a “dispersal draft”.

The American way means all contracts are still valid, as each player is first contracted with the league, and each club is a franchise of the league. This means for now, at least, our salaries are secured wherever we might end up.

In a year which continues to be unrelenting, I almost feel this new uncertainty should come as no surprise. It’s a daunting thought to potentially have to move once again and find a new city to call home, but inevitably it would also come with some great opportunities too.

Brazilian FA have put money where mouth is with pay decision

Despite having one of the world’s best-ever female players in Marta, the support for their women’s side from the Brazilian Federation has previously been questioned.

However, the CBF this week confirmed the women’s team will receive daily subsidies and equal shares of prize monies in alignment with the men.

Brazil join a small minority of other nations to acknowledge the need for change, in an equality battle which feels like it has no end and seeks to rectify a situation which is still behind the times.

The CBF news prompted the English FA to reveal their own changes to the pay structure. Since the turn of the year, the men’s and women’s senior England sides receive the same match fee and match bonuses for representing the first team.

Without knowing figures, it seems reasonable to assume from the vast budget the FA operates within that this will be a remarkable boost for their female players. The decision is a powerful move to help eradicate the discrimination still tolerated and accepted within the sport.

While most countries so far have aligned structures to proportionately adjust the support for their women’s program, all of which is very encouraging, this move highlights the value and appreciation the FA has for their women’s team.

The surge of investment in the last decade has probably seen them improve exponentially compared to most nations and they have not only seen great results on the pitch, but outside investors have surged, the media interest has drastically increased, their domestic game has seen reciprocal benefits and also the fan base has flourished.