Rachel Corsie column: Pressure on Glasgow City in SWPL1 as they meet title-rivals – and Aberdeen conquerors – Rangers for first time

This weekend plays host to the first big game of the season in SWPL1 as Glasgow City take on Rangers.

City trail their rivals by two points at this stage in the campaign and, although Glasgow have had an impeccable record of success for more than a decade, it is Rangers’ rise – following expansive investment into the Ibrox club’s women’s side – which has people talking.

City have matched the growing investment and demands at the top level of the women’s game thus far, but it has been increasingly challenging to keep up with the resources and infrastructure a club like Rangers can provide for their players.

Rangers have started the season in superior form and, despite not achieving the heights expected of them last season, their full-time professional programme looks like it is starting to pay dividends as this season gets into full swing.

Last week’s 8-0 rout of Aberdeen was their biggest statement so far and came against a young Dons side who had also started well, sending a message across the league of their growing strength.

The recent clashes between the sides have gone in Glasgow City’s favour, with two wins in the second half of last season ultimately putting an end to Rangers’ title challenge and earning City their fourteenth league crown in a row.

However, City will still remember the 5-0 defeat they suffered when the sides faced off for the first time last season and it would have been a painful experience they will not want to repeat.

City have had an unsteady start to the campaign, with a disappointing draw to Celtic after leading 2-0 and also a slightly unexpected defeat in the Champions League which disappointingly prevented them from progressing to what was a highly-anticipated group stage.

The side are being led by interim head coach, Grant Scott, however, they have now announced Eileen Gleeson will take on the permanent position on November 8, after leaving her role as assistant with the Republic of Ireland. The uncertainty over who would be taking the reins long-term may or may not have been affecting performances, but it’s good for City the matter has been resolved.

Knowing the expectations over the players at Glasgow City, I would say the pressure this season certainly lies on them. A win over Rangers would put them back on top of the SWPL1 table, unless Celtic can overcome Spartans by a margin which would give them a greater goal difference.

City have recently been boosted by the return of Scotland midfielder Hayley Lauder from injury and she gives them a greater threat going forward, while also understanding the weight of the tie.

However, City’s backline will need to hold strong against Rangers’ in-form Lizzie Arnot, Jane Ross and Kayla McCoy, who look likely to lead the race for this season’s golden boot.

The game will be this weekend’s live fixture broadcast on BBC Alba on Sunday and I hope it lives up to its deserved hype.

Meanwhile, Women’s World Cup Qualifying continues this week, as Scotland face Hungary at Hampden on Friday night.

A win will be required for us to continue the 100% record so far.

New play-offs format means NWSL post-season places are all to play for

The United States’ NWSL is closing in on the final few weeks of the season and the fight for play-off positions is ferociously heating up.

In true American sports fashion, the team which finishes top after the normal league season is recognised by being awarded the NWSL Shield, but they are not celebrated as the outright winners as we know it ordinarily back home.

The biggest prize is handed to the team which wins the Championship, following the high-stakes “play-offs” in November.

This year, the NWSL expanded the play-offs to include the top six teams from the regular season, rather than the top four as has been the case since the league’s existence.

The top two from the league season will qualify automatically for the semi-final clashes, while places third to sixth will battle it out to earn the two remaining semi spots.

With only two regular league games remaining for most clubs, the Pacific North-West take claim to the first and second spots as things stand. Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign continue to battle it out to see who will be crowned Shield winners, and only a single point separates them with two games left.

Behind them, there are only five points splitting third place to eighth place, and earning a spot in the play-offs is all to play for.

A clean sheet felt nice for this one.

Thanks for all the lovely messages.☺️ https://t.co/WvVoGtyP8O — Rachel Corsie (@RachelCorsie14) October 12, 2021

The NWSL is renowned for its competitiveness and it is one of the reasons it is considered one of the best leagues in the World.

Teams will need to wait a little longer to know their fate as the women’s international break comes before the final weekend on October 30.

Good week for Chelsea and Arsenal in Champions League

Chelsea consolidated last week’s Uefa Women’s Champions League draw against Wolfsburg with a 2-1 win over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Erin Cuthbert opened the scoring, before Pernille Harder scored a second-half winner.

Arsenal were at home against Hoffenheim and needed a win after their defeat to Barcelona last week.

Kim Little opened the scoring from the spot, before Tobin Heath scored her much anticipated first goal for the club shortly after – the game finished 4-0 to the Gunners.