Rachel Corsie column: Manchester foes add some huge names to get fans cheering

As the final week of the transfer window closes in, all the big action has been in Manchester.

The teams were well aware of the goings-on at their respective rivals’ training bases. The gossip was fairly well known in the players’ circle that the week was likely to reveal some of the game’s big names.

It wasn’t much of a surprise as the announcements came, but everyone eagerly awaited the grand reveal that both clubs like to showcase.

It was first strike to City with news of Lucy Bronze’s homecoming.

The England full-back announced last month that she would be leaving Lyon after a trophy-filled three years at the club.

As one of the most sought-after defenders in the game, she won every domestic title in France, as well as three consecutive Champions League winners’ medals. She will be a great signing for City, as they look to return to winning ways in the FAWSL.

Bronze comes in addition to USA’s midfield cavalry of Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis. The Man City budget looks to have been stretched and arguably it was a needed injection of summer cash. The club was second-best to Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous two campaigns and both London clubs have made further additions to their squads this year.

The rise of Man United at the other side of the city meant the talk was all about their response; it’s a challenge they have risen to.

In separate announcements that they touted across social media platforms for most of Wednesday, the club made the double-signing of Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

🦅 The eagle has landed. We are 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 to welcome @USSoccer star @TobinHeath to the club 🤩#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/51XfOo44kw — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

The American duo join from Portland Thorns and Utah Royals in the NWSL respectively, and are two of the US’s biggest stars.

They had integral roles in both World Cup winning sides in 2015 and 2019 and there will be big expectations for them within the United squad.

United’s growth has been steady. After a successful Championship winning year in 2018-19, they consolidated their Super League status last year under the guidance of manager Casey Stoney.

The club have made strategic signings over the last 18 months to ensure they remained in the top flight, however these latest signings show their greater ambitions.

City weren’t done, as they also announced left-back Alex Greenwood. She returns to her homeland from Lyon, after the recent success of a Champions League winners’ medal too.

She joined the French side from Manchester United, and the move to City could add some heat to the derby later in the season.

Season gets off to a frustrating start

The FAWSL season started last weekend, with a trip for my team Birmingham away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

It was a frustrating 2-0 defeat with two goals in two minutes midway through the second half.

Despite manager Carla Ward being in charge for just more than three weeks, the teams were evenly matched and our shortened preparation time wasn’t going to be allowed as an excuse.

For me, the game came a week too soon after a calf strain at the start of August.

The added recovery time enabled me to fully integrate with the group and, after being back in full team training, I am looking forward to competitive action.

The games will get tougher as momentum grows and new signings settle in. But, despite early rustiness, there were several positives from our perspective and with a few players returning this week from injury the team’s progress continues.

Up next is Manchester United at home, then the international break. Getting points this weekend is the target, to get us off the mark.

Time to shine ahead of Scotland picks

There have been mixed stories about the return of national team action for Scotland Women after the postponement of our qualifying fixtures in September.

As things stand, the October and November windows will go ahead, with Scotland facing Albania before a tough match against second seeds Finland.

The delayed fixtures will hopefully see most players in contention for selection earn substantial minutes before the international calendar returns.