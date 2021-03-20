Rachel Corsie column: Manchester City locked in two-horse race with Chelsea for FAWSL crown

FAWSL looks like it has become a two-horse race, with Chelsea and Manchester City hitting relentless form over the past two months.

The two sides have pulled away from the chasing pack after winning runs that have extended through busy schedules, including cup ties and Champions League fixtures.

Among all of it, Chelsea earned their first silverware of the season as they lifted the Continental League Cup last weekend, thumping Bristol City 6-0. It was the first of four possible trophies that Emma Hayes could still lead her side to winning.

Meanwhile, City have earned their own respect by making it 10 league wins in a row after they made light work of Aston Villa midweek. City won 3-0 to apply the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

Their form has taken some time to consolidate; however, it looks to have come with enough time to still be very much in with a chance of finishing in that wanted top spot.

Chelsea have a two-point cushion with only five games remaining, but the two teams are due to meet on April 25, which means there is still plenty to play for.

With Manchester United not too far adrift, they will also feel like they are not out of it just yet. However, the form of the frontrunners almost makes it unthinkable that they could recover the nine-point gap that exists between them, despite having a game in hand.

United did lead the table at Christmas, and they have remained consistent in their performances; however, they have not been able to match the increased pace of the others. The league season is demanding and the top two’s experience at this stage has displayed the increased demands needed to push for a league winners’ medal.

Given this will be only United’s second season in the top flight, their progress has been remarkable and earning third place will be something they will be determined to secure. That will ensure the side will qualify for next season’s Uefa Women’s Champions League, which will be a key ambition for the club.

Threatening that objective is Arsenal, who also failed to qualify for Europe last year, before the English league was granted a third qualification spot.

Given the club’s history in the game, the underwhelming season looks like it could end without any silverware. They sit 15 points behind leaders Chelsea, albeit having played two games less, but also sit adrift of third spot by six points.

Despite having the WSL’s all-time leading goalscorer Viv Miedema alongside the experienced Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs, the side have struggled with key injuries throughout the season, and that has affected their ability to pick up momentum and seriously challenge the top teams.

With only a few weeks left in the domestic season, their best chance of a trophy will come in the FA Cup, which has only recently been given the green light to restart.

Manchester United Women to use Old Trafford for clash

Old Trafford will host Manchester United Women’s FAWSL fixture next weekend against West Ham.

The men’s international window has afforded an opportunity to utilise the “Theatre of Dreams”, which will be the first time since the inauguration of United’s professional women’s set-up that the side has been granted such privileges.

The club is one of the last in the top flight to have the side use their official home ground.

All but Everton, Birmingham City and Arsenal have played competitive matches at their respective stadiums over the past two seasons, although Arsenal have played at the Emirates during pre-season friendlies.

By increasing the promotion of the women’s game through combining the club’s marketing strategies across their men’s and women’s team collectively, it has been proven there is far greater value to be capitalised upon.

Last season’s first Merseyside derby was showcased at Anfield in front of 24,000 fans.

The return fixture was planned to be held at Goodison Park with a similar turnout expected, before it was postponed altogether due to Covid-19 a year ago.

Manchester United’s match against West Ham would likely have set a new league record. The current one came last season when 38,262 watched Spurs host Arsenal.

More televised matches is a good thing

There is more women’s sport to be showcased on TV as the game continues to make forward strides in being marketed more comprehensively.

BT Sport has confirmed that Manchester City and Chelsea will have both of their Champions League home and away ties shown live.

It marks another positive move to give the top level of the women’s game more exposure, which in turn helps to promote the game in a more profitable light.

BBC Alba will show at least one Scottish Women’s Premier League match every round until May 9.