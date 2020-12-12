Rachel Corsie column: Glasgow City need to be a lot livelier to keep Champions League bid alive

The last 32 began later than usual in the Uefa Women’s Champions League this week.

The round normally takes place in October, but after the completion of last year’s tournament was delayed, along with the early qualifying rounds of this season’s competition, the return of the first main knockout stages could only restart in December.

For British clubs, Glasgow City had already returned to the action, having to qualify this year through the preliminary stages.

However, for English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea, they were both excited to return to the premier competition.

Chelsea were first to take to the pitch on Wednesday, as they had an early kick-off in Portugal against Benfica.

The Blues were favourites and dismantled the inexperienced Portuguese champions without much concern.

The 5-0 scoreline fairly accurately captured how the game went.

Fran Kirby scored inside the opening two minutes and it set the tone for Chelsea’s display.

The attacking flair of Emma Hayes’ front four can be hard to stop once they find their rhythm.

And Benfica became another victim of their star-studded line-up.

Kirby grabbed a second, while Millie Bright, Pernille Harder and Beth England also netted as Chelsea made their class tell.

Whilst it isn’t certain, the return leg looks like it will be a day out for Benfica when they return to London for the second leg.

Even if Chelsea were to rest a number of their key players, their strength and depth makes for an equally daunting task.

Manchester City didn’t have it so easy. They also travelled away for their opening leg of the competition, to an experienced Gothenburg side.

There was an early goal here too, as the hosts took the lead inside the first few minutes. Vilde Boa Risa was in the right place to slot home a rebound.

Away goals could prove to be decisive. Georgia Stanway levelled after some persistent pressure to register her 50th goal.

American midfielder Sam Mewis headed home the winner with 14 minutes to go.

It could well be the goal that sees them progress.

Glasgow City would also see their game finish with the same scoreline, however, they would be on the wrong side of it against Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

Scott Booth was largely disappointed with his team’s first-half display that left them 2-0 down and looking a little lacking.

The second half was a far more City-like display and a Sharon Wojick goal just after half-time got them a lifeline to take back to Glasgow.

Not out of it by any means, but City will need to be a lot livelier when they get the chance to make amends in the home leg.

The game was relatively even throughout, with both teams causing problems in each other’s penalty box.

News of sanitary products for women’s and girls’ teams is welcome news

It might be an uncomfortable topic for some, but it is the reality of nature for females – their periods.

While it can be something many find embarrassing to talk about, the Scottish Government has pledged to help bring the conversation forward and more recently announced sanitary products will be made freely available to “those who need them”.

The move makes Scotland the first country to do this.

Most of the responsibility to deliver this ball falls on local authorities, education providers and the public sector. It was, therefore, most pleasing to read the Scottish FA had received 110,000 sanitary products, made available through Sportscotland funding.

It has enabled those to be shared across 300 women’s and girls’ teams in the country, thanks to the additional support of Scottish Women’s Football (SWF).

It is estimated that one in four females in Scotland suffer from period poverty – where they do not have access to or cannot afford sanitary products.

Naturally, periods can have adverse impacts on females in sport, and this will enable more individuals to avoid the discomfort and embarrassment which can be associated with it.