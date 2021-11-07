Rachel Corsie: Blockbuster unveiling of Kansas City Current brand was a lesson in how to promote women’s sport

The US does sports slightly differently to how we know it in the UK – but their approach has certainly shown me how women’s sport can be given a platform.

Last week, the news my club side, KC NWSL, was about to rebrand reached people around the world.

The club was established at the end of last year and, almost one year later, announced they will be known as Kansas City Current FC going forward.

KC NWSL, or KC WoSo as we have also been known, joined the National Women’s Soccer League at the end of 2020.

Owners Chris Long, Angie Long and Brittany Matthews bought the franchise formely based in Salt Lake City – and known as Utah Royals FC – and relocated it to Missouri.

Their intention was always to try and own a professional women’s team, however, they took their quicker-than-expected chance after misconduct allegations meant the Royals were put up for sale.

This chain of events opened a door for a new club to be born, but the owners were determined to ensure they were purposeful and took their time with decisions like choosing a name, colours and crest for the side.

Therefore, while the team has been on the field competing during the 2021 season, the vision for the brand was being established behind the scenes – KC WoSo was a stop-gap for the identity which has been unveiled in recent days.

The new team name, club colours and new badge were all revealed at half-time during the final league game of the season last Saturday.

A grand unveiling comprised of several components which culminated in a spectacular lights show filled the entire 15-minute break, with the new logo beamed on to the centre of the pitch in the closing display.

Although next season’s kits will encapsulate the new branding, we are yet to see them. However, in the second half of match, the Kansas City players returned from the dressing rooms wearing home shirts emblazoned with the new Kansas City Current badge, instead of the old KC NWSL one.

Morning! How was everyone's weekend? Ours was GREAT! 😜 pic.twitter.com/56prSwJz7A — KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 1, 2021

A 3-0 defeat on the night was a small stain on what was otherwise a very exciting evening, and one which was celebrated by the entire city.

Most fans half watched the second period as they stood in queues for new merchandise which was immediately ready to be sold by all the in-stadium shop stalls, and the lines weaved around the standing concourse areas.

What's your favorite piece of new merch 🧐 Shop it all here 👉 https://t.co/Kuk1FWgxp7 pic.twitter.com/2kdO355hSb — KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 2, 2021

The colours have been kept virtually identically to the current branding, with teal continuing as the main focus – and the buildings all across Kansas City turned teal blue from 9pm on Saturday in honour of the news.

The city’s teams are renowned for their sporting prowess and Kansas City Royals (baseball), Kansas City Chiefs (American football) and Sporting KC (MLS) all added their support to the occasion.

Superstar Chiefs quarter-back Patrick Mahomes, husband to part-owner Brittany Matthews, arrived to his NFL game on Monday night wearing a teal shirt which showcased the new club badge on it too.

It is exciting to be part of a club which has a continued vision grow women’s football and make it successful. The branding news adds to other commitments made in recent weeks, with the aim to make Kansas City Current one of the best clubs in the world.

For me, personally, the name will take some getting used to, as the US accent seems to handle it slightly better than my Scottish accent.

Rangers just can’t beat Celtic, as Aberdeen’s SWPL Cup campaign ended

The draw for the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup has been announced, with holders Hibernian taking on Celtic and Glasgow City facing Spartans.

The semi-finals will both be played at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium on November 14, one after the other.

Last weekend saw the quarter-finals played, with Hibernian travelling to Aberdeen in an all top-flight battle. Former Aberdeen player, Rachael Boyle, was the scorer of both goals, which sunk the Dons’ hopes of silverware in this instance.

In the biggest game of the weekend, Celtic overcame their arch-rivals Rangers in a 1-0 away win.

This was the first time the sides have met this year and, with Rangers sitting top of the SWPL1 table, they were favourites going into the match.

However, a Charlie Wellings strike in the second half evaded keeper Jenna Fife and it was enough to see Celtic through to the next round in an otherwise tightly-fought affair.

The result adds to the building pressure over the Gers after they also lost twice to Celtic in last season’s SWPL1 campaign and it seems as though the fixture has become a stumbling block for them.

The sides face each other again this Sunday in the league, so we will see if the outcome is any different.

In the other games, Glasgow City brushed aside Partick Thistle painlessly. City raced to an early lead and a Lauren Davidson hat-trick contributed to their 5-0 win in the end. It was a scoreline they would record again in midweek when beating Aberdeen handsomely at Brechin City’s Glebe Park.

Also last weekend, Spartans beat Dundee United 3-0.

Four of the Five SWPL 1 games will be streamed or televised live this weekend. Unfortunately, Aberdeen’s trip to Motherwell is the only game that won’t be shown

Scots fire Arsenal and Chelsea into the delayed FA Cup final

Last season’s Women’s FA Cup will finally be concluded on December 5.

The final, which will be hosted at Wembley, will see Arsenal take on Chelsea.

The Scots were on fire last weekend in ensuring both teams would get to enjoy their day out in London.

Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert opened the scoring in their 3-0 win over Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Kim Little did the same for Arsenal, as they won by the same margin over Brighton.