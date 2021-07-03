Rachel Corsie: Angel City might be the most exciting women’s team in football – and they haven’t kicked a ball

Angel City FC might be the most exciting and prosperous women’s team in the world – and they are yet to even kick a ball.

The female-led ownership group boasts a red carpet list of investors, including actress Natalie Portman, and tennis legends Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, and they are already out-performing most rival teams ahead of their arrival on the pitch in 2022.

California is one the hottest spots for professional sports in the United States, and with the club based in Los Angeles, they enter a competitive sports market alongside 12 other pro teams right on their doorstep.

While some might fear that sort of battle, it seems as though Angel City intend to thrive in it.

The club currently has no signed players, and they will need to wait until the turn of the year before they can do something about that. However, that has not hindered their progress and they have been extremely busy putting in place an unrelenting and meticulous commercial strategy to highlight the club’s work and ambitions.

Last month, Eni Aluko was announced as their sporting director, and she joins a team which includes senior roles within player development, scouting, content operations and a diverse commercial department. The list of roles include some other clubs in the league haven’t likely thought about. Even the club shop already has some of the best-looking fan clobber I have seen.

The team intends to play at LAFC’s home stadium in their inaugural opening season, a perfect home, with both team’s being co-owned by one of the greatest names in American Soccer history, Mia Hamm.

Most of their official announcements are teased and developed on social media platforms with a list of high-end media outlets poised to capitalise and magnify the breaking news – this week was no different.

The club’s colours and team badge being revealed was the latest landmark, and as expected. At first glance, a pale pink-winged angel on a bold black background, outlined in white – which I have since been told is silver – looks simplistic, yet sharp.

Los detalles. Our values & mission are found in every detail. This is our identity, our crest. #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/oAluxYF4D0 — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) June 30, 2021

But when I looked into the details behind the crest, Jennifer Pransky, head of content, has her title for a reason – the details are almost endless.

That light pink angel is in fact a red-tailed hawk, a bird of prey local to Southern California. One of the facts about these creatures is the female of the species is more powerful than the male.

Also, the colour palette chosen, which sees the badge’s colouring fade to a light orange in parts, is a purposeful reference to the sunrises and sunsets which their US west coast home is famous for.

Those twelve feathers you also probably didn’t think to count, well they represent the importance of togetherness with the supporters, which some of us may know better as the “12th man”.

Then there is the subtle slope across the top of the crest, which has been drawn at a 22-degree angle, and represents the team’s inaugural season beginning in 2022.

Who knew a club badge could contain quite as much detail – and I haven’t even covered all of it.

In America, I have certainly learnt there is no such thing as too much when it comes to marketing, and Angel City’s incredibly impressive start to life as a professional club encapsulates this.

Motherwell show intent with Leanne Crichton capture

Motherwell have become the first Scottish club to make a headline signing this summer, after they announced the arrival of veteran midfielder Leanne Crichton from Glasgow City.

The 33-year-old ends what was her second spell with Glasgow City, having re-joined in 2015, and comes with a wealth of winning experience which could make a significant impact on and off the pitch for the Fir Park club.

In addition to her duties on the pitch, she will also take on a role as assistant coach, which will perfectly complement her ambitions to complete her UEFA A License.

Given her professional playing experience, including title-winning campaigns with Glasgow City, Champions League last-16 involvement and also time spent south of the border in the FAWSL, the standards which will be demanded at the club will certainly be taken to a new level.

Motherwell’s new head coach, Paul Brownlie, is well versed with the quality Crichton will bring, with the pair having worked together with the Scotland Women’s National Team during season 2018/19.

The deal is a significant sign of intent from the club, who have up until now been on an up and down journey with their senior women’s team.

I must say, it was surprising to see Glasgow City let Crichton go, especially given the length of service and commitment from one of their most loyal servants.

The club have since publicly announced they hope they will be reunited with Crichton in the “near future”.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will lift well-earned silverware at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday as they face Boroughmuir Thistle in the final game of the SWPL 2 season.

FAWSL squad-culling continues

The summer transfer window has already been extremely busy for the FAWSL.

Everton, Leicester City and Birmingham are the latest to announce significant player departures, joining West Ham, Reading and Spurs, who have already shared squad upheavals.

In more encouraging news, Birmingham City and Arsenal have publicly named new head coaches this week.

Former Aberdeen striker Scott Booth will take over at Blues after six years with Scottish Champions Glasgow City.

© SNS Group

Arsenal have brought in Swede Jonas Eidevall from Rosengard.