Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Q&A: Your chance to ask Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie your question

by Ryan Cryle
08/05/2020, 1:18 pm
We're going to put your questions to SWNT skipper Rachel Corsie next week.
We're going to put your questions to SWNT skipper Rachel Corsie next week.

We’re offering our readers the chance to ask our sports columnists their questions – continuing with Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie.

Over the next few days you can submit your questions to Utah Royals centre-back Rachel – who led the national team on the pitch at last summer’s World Cup – which we will then put to her in a video Q&A next week.

Please submit your questions using the form below:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.