Q&A: Your chance to ask Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie your question

We’re offering our readers the chance to ask our sports columnists their questions – continuing with Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie.
Over the next few days you can submit your questions to Utah Royals centre-back Rachel – who led the national team on the pitch at last summer’s World Cup – which we will then put to her in a video Q&A next week.
Please submit your questions using the form below:
Our free web and ePaper offer to help you stay informed in these challenging times
3 months free access to our web and ePaper pack including Premium articles.Subscribe