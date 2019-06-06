‘Proven winner’ Redman back to boost Cove for League Two

Cove Rangers co-manager John Sheran says they have added a “proven winner” in Jamie Redman.

The midfielder has signed for the Highland League champions from Montrose and is the Granite City side’s first signing of the summer.

He brings a wealth of SPFL experience as Cove gear up for their first season in League Two next term.

Redman played in Cove’s youth teams before starring for Edinburgh University as a student. He also had a season with Arbroath and a campaign with Brechin.

In the summer of 2011 the 32-year-old joined Peterhead and after six years at Balmoor he switched to Montrose.

Balmoral Stadium joint boss Sheran is pleased to add the player who won the League Two title with the Blue Toon in 2014 and the Gable Endies last year.

He said: “I think Cove means something to Jamie because he played for Cove when he was a youngster.

“That was before he went off to Edinburgh to university.

“He played in our youth teams when I was in my first spell as manager.

“He’s always had a connection with Cove so it’s good to get him back.

“We’ve tried a number of times in the past to get him to come back.

“So we’re delighted he’s decided to come back and join us again.

“He does bring lots of Scottish League experience with a number of different clubs.

“He’s also a proven winner with both Peterhead and Montrose so we know what we’re getting from that point of view.

“I think we need to have players that are adaptable and play in a number of different positions.

“Jamie fits that bill and from my point of view he’s got a great attitude and he’s a proven winner.

“So to add somebody like that to the club is fantastic.”

Redman was offered a new contract by Montrose – who finished fourth in League One this season – but he turned that down in favour of joining Cove.

Sheran believes he will be a good fit within the squad which gained promotion this term through the pyramid play-offs after winning the Highland League, Highland League Cup and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Sheran added: “I think a key factor among the current squad is that they are an extremely strong group.

“You can see that they care about what they are doing and care about the club.

“Jamie is going to fit into that group really well and he knows a lot of the guys already.

“We see him as a good addition to the group and we’re excited to make him our first signing for next season.

“He was offered a new deal at Montrose. Undoubtedly we offer the advantage of playing and training in Aberdeen every week which makes a difference.

“But Montrose wanted to keep him which shows he was still capable of playing League One.

“And he has lots of experience of League Two as well which is going to be important for us.”

Cove are also hopeful of adding two or three more signings in the coming weeks as they prepare for a first campaign in the Scottish League set-up.