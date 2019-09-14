Pressure on Saints striker

Former Dons striker Stevie May admits there is added pressure on him to score on his quick-fire return to Pittodrie with new club St Johnstone.

May recently signed on at Saints after Aberdeen cancelled the final two years of his contract.

A £400,000 acquisition by the Dons from Preston North End in summer 2017, May was contracted until 2021.

He netted just eight goals in 74 appearances over two seasons before signing with former club St Johnstone on a two-year contract.

May is in contention to make his first start for Saints having made his debut off the bench in a 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

He said: “There might be a little bit more pressure on me than if it was another team.

“It’s always going to be like that when you return to teams you’ve played for. The move has just happened so there is pressure but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I just need to take it all in my stride and we need to try to put in a good performance as a team, then see how far it takes us.”

May has not scored since December 26 last year, the 4-3 loss to Celtic.

He said: “It’s been stop-start for me. It’s always good to start well and I’ll be looking to do that.

“It’s great to get back into the swing of playing every week on a Saturday. That is something you look forward to.

“Getting a couple of goals would be ideal for me. But I’d take no goals and three points right now if that was the option.

“There is definitely potential to pick up points but it’s not easy with the way Aberdeen set up.

“They have a lot of quality. They are probably in a gelling period, having put in a lot of good performances.

“They’ve had a few they’ll be disappointed with as well.”