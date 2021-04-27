Premier Sports take over naming rights for Scottish League Cup

The Scottish League Cup will be rebranded as the Premier Sports Cup after a deal between the SPFL and the broadcaster has been agreed.

Premier Sports will take over sponsorship of the competition – which had been known as the Betfred Cup – for at least the next two seasons.

As part of the deal, they will also extend their broadcast rights for a further two years, until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The first season’s coverage of the competition by Premier Sports has been a tremendous success, with St Johnstone FC lifting the cup for the first time in their history.

“It’s a very welcome endorsement of our game, especially at such a challenging time, that Premier Sports have agreed to extend the term of their broadcast contract. For many years, our Cup has been a vital and exciting competition and the involvement of Premier Sports has certainly enhanced its prestige and awareness.

“I am also thrilled that Premier Sports are showing their further commitment and increased contribution to Scottish football by becoming the title sponsor of the Cup. The Premier Sports Cup offers a new and exciting promotional platform for both parties.”

The broadcaster screened seven games in this season’s group stage of the competition, including Inverness’ trip to Hearts and Cove Rangers’ home game against Hibernian.

They took over from BT Sport as the official rights holder of the League Cup last summer.