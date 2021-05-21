Premier Sports Cup draw to be held next Friday

The SPFL has announced the draw for the group stages of next season’s Premier Sports Cup will be made next Friday at 1pm.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts will be included in the draw with Lowland League runners-up East Kilbride also in the draw after drawing lots with Fraserburgh.

The 40 teams, which do not include the five clubs who will represent Scotland in European competition, will be drawn in eight groups of five on a seeded and regional basis.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and cup holders St Johnstone in the last 16 of the competition.

Premier Sports Cup 2021/22 dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: Weekend of July 10/11

Matchday 2: Midweek of July 13/14

Matchday 3: Weekend of July 17/18

Matchday 4: Midweek of July 20/21

Matchday 5: Weekend of July 24/25

Second round

Weekend of August 14/15

Quarter-finals

Midweek of September 21-23

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 20/21

Final

Sunday December 19