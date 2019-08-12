Forbes’ delight as Banks o’ Dee reach Scottish cup second preliminary round

Banks o’ Dee co-boss Tommy Forbes was pleased his side found their level in the second half at Spain Park as the Aberdeen Junior outfit progressed to the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

Dee are looking to put together a similar cup run to two seasons ago, when they welcomed Ayr United in the third round, and started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Glasgow University.

Forbes and co-manager Jamie Watt were not thrilled with Dee’s first half showing, despite them going in one up via Mark Gilmour on 15 minutes.

However, after the break they blew the visitors away, with skipper Jack Henderson (two), Ryan Hall and Robert Armstrong all on the scoresheet.

Superleague champions Dee will now meet North Caledonian side Golspie Sutherland in the second preliminary round.

Forbes said: “We didn’t know too much about them (Glasgow Uni). They’d only been back two and a half weeks for pre-season and played three games.

“But we weren’t great first half if I’m being honest.

“We just never really got going. We got the goal, but they had a great chance 10 minutes before half-time and it was a good save.

“At half-time, there were a few choice words as we were off the pace for a big Scottish Cup game. I don’t know the reason why.

“Second half was totally different. We got the goal, pressed higher up.

“They’d been told to dominate the second half and we scored some cracking goals.”

There is one worry for Dee as midfielder Michael Philipson was forced off after 58 minutes with an ankle knock.