Willie Miller: I feel for football players who are being cut adrift over crisis

Coronavirus is having a detrimental effect on so many players in Scotland.

We’ve seen Ross County, Dunfermline and Queen of the South release lots of players.

I don’t think you can have a go at individual clubs for the decisions they’re making because they have to look at the circumstances and make calls that are right for them.

But the impact on footballers is massive. For those at full-time clubs, it’s the job they rely on to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table.

At part-time level as well players still rely on the money to live on.

I know at the top-level players are well paid, but once you drop lower down the Premiership and below into the Championship these guys aren’t on big money.

I’ve got a lot of sympathy for the players and families adversely affected.

The furlough scheme is still there and if clubs are contemplating keeping players on then I think they should do their best to do that.

If there are players clubs are not going to keep on then that’s a different matter, but even so to just bin them is still a very hard decision on those players.

A lot of the clubs are staring at a black hole in the months ahead and trying to stay afloat. Unfortunately it looks like a lot of players will become casualties of this.