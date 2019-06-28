Best plan is to avoid wholesale changes for Cove’s SPFL bow – Moorhouse

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse believes avoiding making wholesale changes can help make a flying start to life in the SPFL.

The Highland League champions start the new campaign in League Two, but the playing squad will be much the same with midfielder Jamie Redman the only summer signing so far.

Balmoral Stadium supremo Moorhouse believes Cove have built a squad in recent years which will be up the challenge of SPFL football.

Speaking to announce the start of a three-year, six-figure shirt sponsorship deal with Aberdeen-based freight forward and dangerous good specialists ACE Group, Moorhouse said: “We’ve got the addition of Jamie Redman who has been flying.

“They don’t call him action man for nothing. There’s still some strengthening to do, but we’re fortunate in that we have a squad which could play in League Two.

“We’ve developed over the last three years bringing in the boys we did. It’s about tweaking the squad rather than having wholesale changes. There won’t be wholesale changes because we don’t need to make any.

“I just think it’s been good planning really because you’ve got to look at step one; what you need to achieve. Then have an eye on step two and what you will need for that.

“Bringing in the players we have, Ryan Strachan, Scott Ross, Jamie Masson, Mitch Megginson, getting Blair Yule back from Arbroath, has been important.

“These players have the quality to play in League One – some of them the Championship. We’re fortunate we’ve got them here – but it was by design.

“The fact they’re all close friends also helps because the culture of the dressing room is good and they all have the good values.”

Manager John Sheran is still considering his future after suffering a heart attack in April. Co-manager Graeme Mathieson and coach Roy McBain have been in charge and Moorhouse is relaxed about the situation.

He added: “Nothing needs to change. John is on holiday just now as he was at this time last year. Graeme and Roy have been running training and the beauty of what we have in place here is that everything continues to run smoothly.”

On the shirt sponsorship deal with ACE, Moorhouse said: “Terry Cobban is a great guy and ACE are a great firm and we’re pleased to get a three-year deal in place.

“It gives us stability and security and allows us to plan for three years. We have a plan and ACE are a big part of that so we’re really pleased. It’s an important time for the club – it’s the start of the next chapter.”

ACE managing director Mr Cobban said: “I’m a football fan but what has also brought us here is the family aspect of Cove, everyone is made to feel welcome. Aberdeen is big enough and deserves two SPFL teams and Cove is that team.

“The proof is in the pudding and we’ll see how the games go this season in League Two, but Cove are starting in a good position because they’ve got confidence.

“We’re here for the long-term, we know what the club’s ambitions are and we’re right behind them.”

Meanwhile, Cove’s attempt to sign transfer-listed Peterhead striker Shane Sutherland appears to be over. Cove had tabled a bid which it is understood the Blue Toon were happy with.

The decision was up to Sutherland, but the 28-year-old has turned down the chance to move to Balmoral Stadium.

It is believed he favours a return to former club Elgin – who he left for Peterhead in January.

The Borough Briggs outfit had a bid rejected earlier this week and will need to revise their offer if they are to land Sutherland.