PFA Scotland vote finds 80% of footballers surveyed favour permanent reconstruction from next season

A PFA Scotland survey, completed by 700 SPFL players, has found close to 80% want permanent league reconstruction from next season.

The results, which will be presented to SPFL’s working group currently investigating changing the league format due to the complications arising from the Covid-19 shutdown, also reveal 60% of players favour the 14-14-14 system, which already has the backing of existing League Two clubs.

The SPFL is currently organised in a 12-10-10-10 format and 40% would back a 14-10-10-10, which would essentially mean promotion but no relegation from the 2019/20 season, as well as the inclusion of Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts from the Highland and Lowland Leagues, respectively.

PFA Scotland chairman Liam Craig (St Johnstone) said: “Everyone seems to have a view on league reconstruction, from our own clubs to supporters and the media. However, it is vitally important that the players voice is heard. That is why we asked PFA Scotland to put this survey out to our members so we can get their opinion on the possible restructuring of the leagues we play in.

“It is the future of the game we play that is being debated, and we feel strongly that our opinion should be taken into consideration.”

Another crucial statistic to come from the survey is that 64% of players feel they are not consulted enough by the governing bodies on issues which affect them, such as reconstruction.

Fraser Wishart, PFA Scotland chief executive, said: “While it is the governing bodies who make the decisions, players opinions seem to be largely overlooked. People tend to forget that players are at the heart of the game, it is their job and they care passionately about it. These results show that beyond doubt.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak we have repeatedly called for everyone in the game to work together to find a way through this unprecedented situation the world finds itself in.

“We hope the working group will take the players’ views into consideration as their talks on league reconstruction progress.”