Peterhead’s Scott Brown in search of double triumph

Peterhead’s Scott Brown is hoping to end the season with a double triumph.

The Blue Toon are aiming to win the League Two title and gain promotion.

This afternoon they face Elgin at Balmoor as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table while rivals Edinburgh City and Clyde play each other.

On top of that Brown has started every game for the Buchan outfit this term.

The midfielder, who joined the club in August 2016, hopes he can keep that run up until the end of the campaign and collect a league winners’ medal having started every game.

Brown, pictured, said: “I’ve started every game this season and the aim for me is to try to play in every game between now and the end of the season.

“If we could win the league and I could start every game that would be quite a nice achievement.

“I’m loving playing for Peterhead, it’s the first time in my career that I’ve played regularly and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m 24 so I’m at the stage where I need to play more games.

“It’s all right being at a Premiership club and going out on loan or being on the bench. But it becomes frustrating because you train hard all week but don’t play on a Saturday.

“That hasn’t happened to me at Peterhead and I’ve loved it because for the four or five years before I joined I didn’t have that.

“I think it’s also made me happier off the pitch as well.”