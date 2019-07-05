Peterhead still out to add players to squad ahead of BetFred League Cup

Peterhead assistant David Nicholls confirmed the Balmoor side aim to secure more new signings in time for the Betfred League Cup.

The Blue Toon recently completed the signing of former Partick Thistle, Bolton and Cowdenbeath midfielder Gary Fraser.

The 25-year-old made his Peterhead debut when coming off the bench in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Aberdeen at Balmoor on Wednesday.

Nicholls wants more new faces secured.

He said: “We are still looking in the market and will see what comes up.

“We are striving to bring some players in.

“Although we have a good squad with really good players we are still short in a couple of areas.”

Former Hamilton midfielder Fraser also spent two seasons at Bolton Wanderers.

Nicholls said: “Gary is a little short of match practice but he is a quality player who likes to get on the ball and play.”

Peterhead have two friendlies over the weekend, facing Fraserburgh tomorrow and Buchanhaven Hearts on Sunday.

Nicholls said: “We had two or three guys suffering with little niggles against Aberdeen so we weren’t taking any chances.

“As a precaution it was better to take them off than risk them getting injured.

“It allowed us the chance to bring on some young ones and give them game time.

“It is important we take the way we played against Aberdeen into our games.”