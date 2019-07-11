Peterhead respectful of Cove

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is full of respect for Betfred Cup opponents Cove Rangers.

And the Blue Toon boss believes the Granite City side could go on to win League 2 this season.

On Saturday the Highland League champions travel north to Balmoor for the League Cup opener.

Having watched them in the pyramid play-offs last season and in Tuesday’s 2-1 friendly loss against Forfar Athletic, McInally won’t be underestimating Paul Hartley’s team.

He said: “The new manager will have his own impact, but I think John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson did a brilliant job and it looks like it’s been carried on.

“I saw them in the play-offs and I saw them on Tuesday night and they are a really good side.

“If we let them play we’ll be in trouble because they have good players.

“So we’ll need to get in their faces and stop them playing and go from there.

“You can see they’re a team with confidence that’s used to winning.

“From what I saw against Forfar I thought they were the better side.

“I know they’re saying survival is their aim, but they’re better than that in my opinion and could win League 2.

“We won’t be underestimating them, that’s for sure.”

Earlier this week McInally, pictured, made his fourth summer signing with the capture of former Morton and Dumbarton striker Ben Armour.

On the 21-year-old, McInally added: “He brings pace and energy to the team, it was important we got that this summer.

“Rory McAllister and Derek Lyle are experienced strikers and having Ben and Aidan Smith gives us more legs in the forward area.

“Ben’s come out of full-time football and we’re giving him a chance. He’s got the attitude of wanting to take it.”