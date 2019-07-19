Peterhead pushing for Betfred knock-out place

PETERHEAD’S primary Betfred League Cup objective has already been achieved – so now Jamie Stevenson says they’ll push to reach the knock-out stages.

After picking up five points from their first two games against Cove Rangers (2-1 win) and Inverness Caley Thistle (11-10 win on penalties), the Blue Toon face Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow.

Then, on Tuesday, the Buchan outfit make the trip to Stark’s Park to tackle Raith Rovers.

At the start of the Group D campaign, the Balmoor outfit’s aim was to improve on last season when they only earned two points.

That total has already been passed and although Stevenson expects a difficult afternoon against Dundee tomorrow, he is relishing trying to cause an upset.

The 35-year-old said: “Our aim in the group stage was to do better than last year and we’ve already done that.

“We’ve got a really strong squad this season with the boys who have come in.

“The gaffer is able to make changes to the team and we’ve still got quality.

“It’s a tough game against Dundee, but we want to do well and if we can qualify then great.

“We’ll do our best over the next two games and see where it takes us.”

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw and triumph on penalties against Inverness Caley Thistle was a confidence booster ahead of the trip to Dens.

Jim McInally’s men took the game to the side from the Highland capital. Caley keeper Mark Ridgers bailed his side out in normal time with crucial saves from Aidan Smith, Stevenson, Scott Brown and Mick Dunlop.

In the penalty shoot-out all 20 outfield players scored before Ridgers missed and Peterhead goalie Greg Fleming hit the winner from the spot.

Stevenson felt the Blue Toon deserved to win and added: “There were a few boys who came in and the team was different from last Saturday against Cove.

“But regardless we looked solid and Inverness never really created much.

“I thought we were the better team. We looked fit, we created chances and their keeper had a number of good saves.

“It was night and day from the performance last Saturday, even though we won that game.

“Inverness are a good outfit, a full-time team, but we were still pushing on in the final few minutes trying to win it.

“It was certainly a good standard of penalties. When it comes to the goalies it’s almost a bit comical, but when Ridgers missed Greg put his away.

“It’s two good points for us and now we move on.

“It’s Dundee on Saturday, but it’s still part of pre-season so we’re still just working hard and ultimately building up to the league campaign.”

Tuesday’s game saw Stevenson return to playing on the right side of midfield.

It was his natural position earlier in his career, but over the last few seasons he has operated at right-back for Peterhead.

He said: “I’m happy to play anywhere – wherever the gaffer wants me to play I’ll do my best.”