Peterhead praised for kicking on at League Two summit

Peterhead boss Jim McInally saluted his players for strengthening their position at the top of League Two – but insists they can still improve.

The Blue Toon beat Elgin City 1-0 at Balmoor on Saturday thanks to Paddy Boyle’s early goal.

Fellow title contenders Clyde and Edinburgh City faced each other at Broadwood with the Bully Wee winning 1-0.

That means McInally’s men are four points clear at the summit of the division, with Clyde second, four points adrift, and Edinburgh a point further back.

McInally is pleased to be clear at the top but would like his side to be more clinical in attack to kill teams off.

The Buchan gaffer said: “We knew if we won we would be in a better position than before kick-off.

“The win means we have reversed a five-point deficit on Edinburgh a few weeks ago to being five points in front.

“Clyde are 16 games undefeated and have done great, but it was all about ourselves.

“We lost down at Annan and have won four in a row since then.

“We can play better and we need to try to get a second goal in games because it could cost us.

“When you think of the talent in the team we need to score more goals.

“When we couldn’t get the second goal in the second half you could see the frustration.

“Not getting the second goal means you feel as though you are under pressure and an anxiety can creep into the play.

“We weren’t able to relax and there were some tired legs because we had played on Tuesday.

“That is Elgin’s first defeat in six games so we did well to beat them because they were high on confidence.

“The pleasing thing on Saturday is that it’s the first time that we have been top of the league and then kicked on by winning. When we’ve been top in the past we’ve then dropped points.”

Despite a strong wind at Balmoor on Saturday Peterhead still dominated the game.

McInally added: “It was one of those days where the wind was strong which makes it difficult.

“The wind was horrific and we actually played better with it in our faces rather than at our backs.

“We did deserve to win, but the performance was back to where it has been in the last few weeks where we should have been doing better with the ball, particularly when we had the wind at our backs.

“Our goalie Greg Fleming had one save in the first half and didn’t have any in the second half whereas their goalie had two or three brilliant saves.

“It’s a sixth clean sheet in eight games which is good and in midfield Scott Brown was magnificent. But we can’t dwell on this result because tomorrow we play Cowdenbeath at Central Park and then Annan at home on Saturday which are two massive games for us.”

The only goal came on eight minutes when Rory McAllister beat a defender on the right flank and his cross found Boyle at the edge of the box and the left-back finished with his left foot.

Elgin keeper Kyle Gourlay also made some fine saves to prevent the Blue Toon adding to their total.