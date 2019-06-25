EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead offer Airdrieonians defender Page contract

Peterhead have offered Airdrieonians defender Jonathan Page a contract.

The 29-year-old stopper is on the transfer list at the Penny Cars Stadium.

Page joined the Blue Toon for pre-season training on Saturday and Balmoor boss Jim McInally has moved to offer him a deal for the new campaign.

The former Motherwell, Hamilton, Morton and Dunfermline player joined Airdrie last summer from East Fife on a two-year contract.

But Diamonds boss Ian Murray has said Page isn’t part of his future plans and that he could find a new club.

As a result Peterhead have moved quickly to try to land the experienced Englishman.

McInally is waiting on a response from Page and commenting on his presence at Saturday’s training, he said: “It wasn’t a trial really, I just wanted to see his fitness.

“I’d been told he’d lost a bit of fitness last season, but that isn’t the case now.

“He’s back in good condition again so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

The Blue Toon have already signed striker Aidan Smith and defender Scott Hooper from Annan this summer.