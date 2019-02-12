Peterhead need to show ‘quality in big games’ says Jack Leitch

Jack Leitch believes Peterhead need to show more quality in attack if they are to win League Two.

Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with title rivals Edinburgh City at Balmoor, the Blue Toon remain four points behind the side from the capital.

The Buchan team have two games in hand, both of which are against Cowdenbeath.

With 14 games left Jim McInally’s men are still in a good position, however, in their weekend draw they struggled to create openings.

Leitch believes that is something that needs to change in the run-in if they are to pick up wins.

The midfielder said: “We are disappointed because whatever the conditions we should still be playing better than that and creating more chances.

“I had a good chance early on in the game that I probably should have scored with.

“Other than that it was just half chances really.

“We were disappointed with the way we handled the ball so we had to take a point, but come the end of the season it could be a good point.

“It was frustrating with our lack of creativity and I don’t really know why that happened.

“I don’t want to say that it was an off day because everybody worked hard, got stuck into tackles and battled well with Edinburgh.

“But on the ball we just lacked that bit of quality, which is surprising with the amount of quality we have in the team.

“I can’t put my finger on why that happened on Saturday, but we are disappointed by that.”

Although disappointed not to be at their best in Saturday’s top of the table clash, Leitch insists the Blue Toon can bounce back.

And the former Motherwell and Airdrieonians player says they will need to be able to handle the pressure in the closing stages of the title race.

He added: “We do need to show more quality and that was what the manager said to us, that we need to show our quality in these big games.

“These are the games that can matter towards the end of the season.

“But at this stage of the season every game matters and we need to get back to winning ways because we haven’t won in two.

“So we need to go on a run to get back on track and catch Edinburgh.

“There is pressure on our games in hand and we had that last year where we had games in hand and it didn’t work out for us.

“So it’s about being professional and every game is now like a cup final for us and we need to win as many games as we can to try to win the league.”