‘You’d be less safe going to your local supermarket’ – Peterhead ready for fan return

Peterhead’s Martin Johnston says they are prepared for fans to return to Balmoor Stadium when the opportunity allows.

Aberdeenshire remaining in Tier 2 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions system means supporters are currently unable to attend Blue Toon fixtures.

When spectators can return to Balmoor, the Buchan outfit say they have the processes in place to safely accommodate them.

Peterhead have calculated they could safely admit 272 fans and have installed barriers in the standing sections of the stadium to ensure social distancing is observed.

Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City and 10 Highland League clubs in Tier 1 are all able to let supporters in and Peterhead hope they will be able to do the same soon.

Peterhead general manager Johnston said: “We’re ready to let fans in. Our argument is that we can prove we can safely do it now, so why couldn’t we have fans in just now?

“You’d be less safe going to your local supermarket, we can have 272 fans observing all the social distancing guidelines and you can go to a supermarket and you won’t find the same level of restrictions.

“So we would argue fans coming to watch Peterhead would be safer than going to your local supermarket.

“We’ve installed crowd barriers to test out how many people we could allow in while allowing for social distancing.

“So we can accommodate a capacity of 272 within the stadium, with 126 seated and the remainder standing.

“We did hope that we might have been able to get a higher number, but when you sit down and work it out that’s the number we can manage.

“We appreciate there is still uncertainty as to when we can get fans back in.

“But we are prepared for when we may get the chance and we’re now in the process of how we put together our operating plan.”

Peterhead’s average attendance last season was 640.

Being limited to 272 fans – which would include all their season ticket holders – and without any matchday hospitality would generate significantly less revenue than pre-pandemic levels, but it would still be useful income for the Blue Toon.

Johnston added: “We have 126 season ticket holders so they would be 126 of those 272.

“They have already paid their money for the season and that wouldn’t generate any more income on a Saturday, but it’s important to be able to get them in and then have fans standing in the ground as well and paying to get in.

“That gives scope for another 146 people on top of the season ticket holders at £14 a head.

“It would be a drop in the ocean to what we normally take in on a Saturday, but it would be really helpful to the club in the current climate.”

