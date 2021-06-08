Willie Miller: Peterhead have shown team spirit in adversity

Peterhead have gone the extra mile to help midfielder Gary Fraser and mental health charity Back Onside.

The Blue Toon’s management and players climbed Ben Lomond at the weekend as part of a fundraising effort to help pay for a knee operation Fraser requires and to raise money for charity.

The lengths the Buchan side’s personnel have gone to shows really good team spirit in adversity.

For all clubs it’s been a struggle financially since the pandemic hit with no crowds or matchday hospitality, even with support from the government that clubs received.

But players and management will have taken some of the burden off Peterhead by raising the funds for Fraser’s operation.

As well as scaling Ben Lomond, they are also holding an online auction with a number of football shirts up for sale, which seems to have proved popular.

I have to applaud their efforts and I’m sure the experience will also have been beneficial for everyone at the club in terms of building morale and togetherness.

The charity they have chosen to support, Back Onside, is a worthy cause, particularly when so many people have struggled mentally during the pandemic.