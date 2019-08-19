Brown: Peterhead need to ‘learn lessons’ from ‘criminal’ loss to Dumbarton

Scott Brown branded Peterhead’s performance as “criminal” after throwing away a two-goal lead in defeat to Dumbarton.

The Blue Toon looked to be cruising to their first League One victory of the season but after the Sons pulled a goal back before half-time the home side crumbled in the second period and lost 3-2.

Midfielder Brown said: “It’s criminal what we did, throwing away a two-goal lead when we should have had the game wrapped up.

“Conceding a goal just before half-time made it more difficult for us.

“But even at 2-1 up at half-time we were in a favourable position and we let them come onto us and we didn’t create much in the second half.

“The second and third goals we conceded were nothing goals – it was schoolboy stuff, the basics of the game really.

“You need to make sure you defend your set pieces.

“We did score from a set piece but I think it was a lot easier for Dumbarton at set pieces than it was for us.

“We’ve conceded late goals in the past and it’s not something you want to happen.

“But on Saturday the game should have been dead – we should have had enough about us to see the game out.

“I think it’s criminal losing a goal before half-time and after that we only had ourselves to blame. We need to learn the lessons from this because in League Two we maybe got away with things at times, but this season that isn’t going to happen.”

Peterhead made the perfect start on three minutes when Aidan Smith’s cross from the right found Gary FRASER, who beat Ryan McGeever and finished left-footed from 10 yards.

The Blue Toon had a couple of chances to add to their lead before the second came in the 35th minute.

Fraser’s long-range free-kick was tipped over by goalie Conor Brennan, from the resulting corner on the left – taken by Fraser – Jason BROWN headed home at the back post.

Dumbarton’s only chance of the first period was a Joseph McKee 25-yard free-kick just wide, until the 43rd minute.

PJ Crossan’s low cutback from the left found Ruaridh LANGAN, who rifled into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

The Blue Toon lost Derek Lyle to a hamstring injury after half an hour and midfielder Simon Ferry came off early in the second period with a foot injury.

Dumbarton levelled with just over 20 minutes left when McKee’s corner broke for CROSSAN on the left side of the box and he fired into the top right corner.

The turnaround was complete for the visitors on 79 minutes when sub Willie Gibson conceded a needless free-kick with McKee’s delivery from the right headed home by Issac LAYNE from close range.