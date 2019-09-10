‘Want full-time football? We can show you Dow’ – Peterhead boss McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he is using Ryan Dow as part of his sales pitch to land a new striker.

The Blue Toon boss is hoping to bolster his squad with the addition of a forward, either on loan or a free agent who can be signed permanently.

Some of the players McInally has spoken to haven’t been too keen on playing part-time with the Buchan side.

However, the Balmoor gaffer has been using the example of his son-in-law Dow in his pitch to potential new additions.

Dow joined Peterhead on loan from Ross County a year ago, before the move became permanent in January.

After some stellar performances helped the Blue Toon win League Two last term, Dow earned a full-time deal with Championship side Dunfermline for this season.

McInally said: “The difficulty we can have is that some players you speak to still feel there might be better offers out there for them.

“But that’s just something you’ve got to put up with if you are trying to improve the quality of your squad and your team.

“With some players who have dropped out of full-time football and are unsure, I have the sales pitch of Ryan Dow.

“For me, Ryan is a good example I can use for players. He joined us when he thought he should still have been playing full-time football. But he came to us and did well and we managed to get him in training with Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline and from that he got a contract.

“So I try to use that to show that we can help players who want to stay or get back into full-time football.”

With no game at the weekend, Peterhead played Brechin City in a friendly at Forfar on Friday and McInally was pleased with what his side got out of the game.

He added: “I was delighted with it because David Ferguson and Ryan Conroy both got 90 minutes under their belts, which will help them.

“Jamie Stevenson got 45 minutes in his comeback from a hamstring injury, Ben Armour got 90 minutes and Gary Fraser got another 90 to keep him ticking over, and Rory McAllister got 70 minutes so we got what we wanted from it.

“These bounce games aren’t great for managers, coaches or players because a lot of the time you watch and see bad things in your team rather than good.

“But there was an edge to Brechin because they were playing in front of their new manager, Mark Wilson, so it was a competitive game and a good work-out for us.”