Peterhead boss Jim McInally: UEFA must make Europe-wide decision on how football season ends

Peterhead manager Jim McInally insists Uefa need to decide how the football season ends.

Football and sport in general across Europe has been suspended in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In England the suspension is provisionally until April 3, while in Scotland there is no set date.

How this season will end is up for debate, with some suggesting the current campaign may be declared void, and others insisting it needs to be played to a finish – even if it eats into next term.

It has also been mooted the season could be ended now with current tables being used to decide promotion and relegation.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will take part in a Uefa conference call tomorrow in which it’s expected Euro 2020 will be postponed.

Blue Toon boss McInally – Scotland’s longest-serving manager – says the governing body for the game in Europe should also decide how the current campaign ends, rather than the SFA or SPFL.

The Buchan gaffer said: “It seems like we’re looking at a restart in April at the earliest.

“If that happens it will be difficult to finish the season within the usual constraints.

“If that was to happen then you’d imagine there wouldn’t be the time for play-offs.

“But being honest I can’t see this season restarting. I heard Roy MacGregor (Ross County) speaking at the weekend about it and I totally agree that if the season has to be finished and champions and relegation decided or the season declared void then it should be Uefa that decides for the whole of Europe.

“I don’t think the SFA and SPFL have what it takes to make these decisions.

“There’s a whole range of issues across every league in terms of declaring champions, European places and who gets relegated.

“That’s why Uefa have to do it, because they are the governing body for the game in Europe and the SFA and SPFL are telling us they are guided by Uefa, so they should be guided by Uefa when it comes to this.

“It’s such a unique situation and it should be a decision that’s made Europe-wide.

“Within our football world it’s all about self-preservation and self-interest so I think that’s why Uefa need to decide.

“There’s no fair way to decide on the season, but I’d rather it was Uefa that made the decision rather than the SPFL and SFA.”

McInally appreciates the current situation within sport and society is unprecedented as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but he hopes some lessons can be learned from it in the future.

He added: “It’s such a bizarre situation with football and sport generally being suspended.

“Sitting on Saturday there was nothing to watch on TV, the last time football was shut down like this was before the Second World War.

“So much care is being taken with this and I hope it’s the start of the world taking more care when it comes to other issues like cancer, mental health, drug and alcohol addiction and all those things.”

Peterhead were eighth in the League 1 table prior to the suspension of football on Friday.

The Blue Toon are continuing to train and McInally said: “We trained on Saturday and for the next few weeks we’ll continue training as normal.

“We don’t know what the future holds really, it might be decided in a couple of weeks that they want us to start playing again so we need to prepare for that.

“We’re almost treating the next few weeks as a mini pre-season and we’ve got a few players who were a bit behind in terms of fitness so we can get them up to speed.”