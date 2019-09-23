‘Two points dropped’ in Peterhead’s Clyde clash

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt it was two points dropped after 10-man Clyde hung on for a 1-1 draw at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon got the perfect start on Saturday, taking the lead after five minutes when Derek Lyle glanced home Gary Fraser’s cross.

But the Bully Wee responded on 17 minutes with David Goodwillie finding the net.

The former Aberdeen striker was red carded 11 minutes later for elbowing David Ferguson, but the home side couldn’t find a way through to claim the points.

Buchan gaffer McInally said: “There’s no doubt that it’s two points dropped after the situation we were in, especially when it’s the opposition’s best player that gets sent off.

“If you look at last week they won 6-1 and we lost 4-0 so before it you can think a point wouldn’t be the worst result.

“But after Goodwillie was sent off it was an opportunity missed.

“The sending off should have been a gamechanging moment for us because Goodwillie was playing so well at the time.

“It was like attack against defence for the rest of the game, but we couldn’t break them down.

“It was really frustrating because we were getting into good wide areas and our crossing wasn’t good.

“We didn’t work the goalkeeper enough with shots. Clyde defended really well, but we didn’t have enough quality to open them up.

“Don’t get me wrong, they didn’t get up the park at any point in the second half. It was like playing against a 4-5 with nobody up front really.

“It was just frustrating and it had been a good game up until Goodwillie got sent.

“They missed some chances from set pieces and we missed a good chance from Scott Brown in the first minute and a couple of other good opportunities, but there wasn’t much in the second half.”

McInally has always said that returning to League One would mean his side faced a step up in quality.

And he believes Saturday’s game demonstrated that, as 10-man Clyde made it tough for the Blue Toon.

He added: “It shows in this league it will always be difficult for you.

“We didn’t move the ball quick enough, we tried to work it from side to side, but it was too ponderous.

“Rory McAllister played his first full game for quite a while and Jamie Stevenson was the same so we’re still chasing some match sharpness.

“Hopefully getting game time we’re nearer to getting to where we want to be.

“The positive is that in the last four games we’ve won two, drew one and lost one, which isn’t the worst run.”