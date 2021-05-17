Twin targets for Jordon Brown after agreeing to stay at Peterhead

Jordon Brown is hoping to help Peterhead compete at the top end of League One and hit another personal milestone after agreeing to stay with the club.

The midfielder, who played for the Blue Toon between 2013 and 2018, returned to Balmoor in January after two-and-half years with Cove Rangers.

Brown will remain with the Buchan outfit next term after helping them to a seventh-placed finish this season.

Having passed 200 appearances for Peterhead last month, the 28-year-old is now setting his sights on hitting 50 goals for the club.

Brown is currently on 32 strikes and said: “Getting to 50 goals is something I’d like to aim towards.

“I like my facts and statistics when it comes to football, but when I came back to the club I wasn’t aware I was close to 200 appearances.

“But, once I was told about it, I did feel it was special and I was pleased to get there and I’d love to reach 400 games like the manager has reached.

Congratulations to @JordonBrown28 who makes his 200th appearance for Peterhead tonight. pic.twitter.com/pxYed35ixY — The Blue Toon Podcast (@toon_blue) April 20, 2021

“Goals are a big part of my game and I don’t see why I can’t reach that figure or at least work towards it and make a good dent in it next season.

“It’s a good target to have and it’s always good to set targets. It’s a hard league to score goals in, but I’ve shown before that I can do it and I’ll take confidence from that going forward.”

Blue Toon have shown what they’re capable of

Brown is one of seven Peterhead players who have already committed themselves for next season.

He hopes boss Jim McInally can keep the bulk of the 2020-21 squad at Balmoor because he believes next campaign they can compete at the top end of League One.

Brown reckons their run of three straight wins against Falkirk, Clyde and East Fife last month shows what they are capable of.

He added: “Looking at the squad, it’s more than capable of competing at the top end of the league.

“I know the manager will probably be looking to add a couple of players, but I think the results we’ve picked up show we’re capable.

“The Falkirk game stands out for me, I know they were on a run, but they were still a full-time team who were fancied to win the league and we turned them over.

“We went to East Fife, who hadn’t been beaten at home all season in the league, and we beat them and we got good momentum in that run of three wins.

“It was disappointing to finish with two defeats, but we’d achieved our goal by that point and we’d rather have finished that way than been chasing our tail.”

Brown to prove himself again next term

Brown was thrilled that manager McInally wanted to keep him for next term and hopes to prove his credentials in League One once again.

He said: “I’m delighted to stay and when I heard from the manager that he wanted to keep me I was really pleased.

“I’m only 28 and I feel really good within myself. The schedule towards the end of the season was probably a shock to the system for even the fittest guys, but I’m looking forward to getting a full pre-season behind me and trying to affect games in League One, which I think I’ve shown I can do.

🔵 @JordonBrown28's goal ensured that the Blue Toon picked up 3 vital points in the race for the play-offs#SPFL | @pfcofficial pic.twitter.com/tLybra7iE2 — SPFL (@spfl) March 22, 2021

“It’s about knuckling down again and trying to kick on again and affecting games in the best way possible by scoring or assisting.

“We probably didn’t score as many goals as we should have this season. Everyone was chipping in really – Hamish Ritchie, Scott Brown, Steven Boyd and others.

“You hope all these players stick around and we’ve got lots of options in the forward areas.”