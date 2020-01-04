Peterhead boss McInally rages after Simon Ferry appeal knocked back

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has hit out at the SFA and referee Chris Graham after an appeal against Simon Ferry’s red card was dismissed.

The midfielder, pictured, was sent off by ref Graham in the Blue Toon’s 2-0 win over Clyde at Balmoor despite footage appearing to show Ferry winning the ball and being caught by Ray Grant.

It emerged this week that the 31-year-old was also given a red card after a melee broke out between both players following the initial sending-off.

Ferry will miss Peterhead’s next four matches, starting with today’s League One clash against Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park, after their appeal against the first red was rejected at Hampden.

McInally said: “I’m shocked at the decision, but I suppose I shouldn’t be because the committee always seem keen to protect their referees.

“I’m annoyed because one of the most honest players in Scottish football has come out with a four-game ban for a tackle where he came out worst and had stud marks from his knee right down his shin.

“That’s the most galling part, that it puts Simon out for four games – we’ll be without him until February 8.

“I find it laughable when we have Premiership teams calling for VAR to be introduced and this was a VAR-like situation where we had footage and people looked at it and still came to the wrong decision.

“After the game Clyde players were saying it wasn’t a foul and in the days that followed one of the linesman had told a friend of a friend that he didn’t think it was a red card.”