Things are looking up for Peterhead’s Scott Hooper

Peterhead’s Scott Hooper hopes he can make up for lost time after overcoming a troublesome injury.

The defender joined the Blue Toon from Annan Athletic in the summer.

But Hooper only played his first full competitive game in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Airdrieonians at Balmoor.

The 24-year-old was injured in the first game of the season, a 2-1 win over Cove Rangers in the Betfred Cup group stage on July 13.

Hooper’s injury was around the top of his ankle and bottom of his shin.

An attempted comeback after a month out against Formartine United in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup was aborted after just over half an hour.

But last weekend Hooper came through unscathed. And with Peterhead playing a bounce game tonight against Brechin he hopes to get more minutes under his belt ahead of a return to League One business next weekend against Falkirk.

Cooper said: “It felt fine against Airdrie and it was good to get over that 15-minute barrier.

“It’s my first competitive game and it will give me confidence because I’ve been working hard when I’ve been injured.

“I’ve been in the gym and training to get my fitness up.

“I probably need a bit more ball work because I’m a bit rusty in that area.

“I was starting to tire in the last 10 minutes, but I was happy with my first 90 minutes in 11 weeks.

“We’ve got this friendly and hopefully I’ll get another 90 minutes there.

“If do well in that game it will build up confidence for playing Falkirk this week.

“It really is frustrating. I played nearly 50 games last season then I’ve come here and only managed 15 minutes.

“We’ve still got three quarters of the season left, so hopefully I can show the fans here what I can do and help the team start kicking up the table.”

Explaining the nature of his injury, Hooper added: “It was high ligaments on my ankle and then bone bruising on my ankle.

“I had Achilles problems then bone impingement and more bruising. There seemed to be a bit of everything.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to do, rest seemed best, but that was difficult for me because I’m not the sort of person who likes to rest.”

Peterhead gaffer Jim McInally was pleased to see Hooper make an impressive return last weekend.

Alongside Jason Brown and David Ferguson, both 23, Hooper was part of a young defence which impressed against Airdrie, despite losing 2-1.

McInally said: “He did well. He was nice and aggressive, so I’m pleased.

“If you take Paddy Boyle, 32, out of it, the other three are younger, which augurs well.

“Scott’s got good pace and is a good talker, all the things we need. That’s the first quarter done now and we need to dust ourselves down and move on.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jack Leitch is set to make his return from injury in tonight’s friendly against Brechin. The 24-year-old has been out for three weeks with torn ankle ligaments.