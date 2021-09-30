Teenage defender Jadel Musanhu makes loan switch from Peterhead to Tayport

Peterhead defender Jadel Musanhu has joined junior side Tayport on a temporary transfer until January.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally reckons that the move is a great opportunity for the 18-year-old.

Defender @JadelMusanhu has today joined Tayport on loan until January 2022. Good luck Jadel!https://t.co/jWv35GFlSA pic.twitter.com/cGevCshK5d — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) September 30, 2021

The Zimbabwean-born centre half headed north from City of Liverpool FC in the summer to gain match experience ahead of the second half of the season and the switch to the Scottish Junior East Region Premiership North side is the next stage of his development.

McInally said: “Jadel is in the same position as Derryn Kesson, who has moved to Broughty Athletic on loan today, in that it is difficult to throw him into League One to start games without experience but he cannot get experience without playing.”

“His is an emerging talent and playing football at Tayport on a regular basis for the next few months will get him closer to being involved from the start for Peterhead than being on our bench will.”

Musanhu has made four appearances so far for Peterhead, with the last being in a 1-0 home defeat by East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.