Peterhead manager Jim McInally demands SPFL show strong leadership over ending of season

Scotland’s longest-serving manager Jim McInally says decisions made during the coronavirus shutdown need to be made with all of Scottish football in mind.

The SPFL are holding a board meeting today about the way ahead and are today set to hold conference calls with the 42 member clubs.

Football has been on hold since mid-March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities are left with decisions about whether to wait until football can resume – which doesn’t look likely for months – to complete this season or call it to a halt and declare the current standings final.

The latter proposal has left some clubs such as Rangers and Hearts particularly unhappy.

Peterhead boss McInally understands every club wants to protect their own interests but says strong leadership is required within the SPFL and SFA to make a decision about the campaign which suits the majority, rather than just some of the big hitters.

The Blue Toon gaffer said: “It needs leadership and there needs to be a realisation of the situation we are in and trying to ensure Scottish football survives this.

“There is a lot of squabbling about how individual clubs will be affected.

“If you go back to when Ernie Walker and Jim Farry were in charge of the SFA they weren’t scared to upset Celtic and Rangers.

“If either of them were still around I’m pretty sure they would have put their head above the parapet and made a decision.

“We’re in a situation now where we don’t have leaders – we’ve got committees within committees and working groups and all of this is below the organisation’s board.

“If there are lessons to be learned from this in time it should be that there is someone put in at the SFA and SPFL that is a leader.

“Ernie Walker was head of the SFA and a lot of people will say a lot of things about him.

“But Ernie Walker didn’t care what people thought of him, he did what he felt was best for Scottish football, not what was best for Celtic or Rangers. And Jim Farry did the same. They were much maligned and criticised but now we don’t have people like that.

“No decision that is taken will be fair to everybody but there needs to be a decision taken.”

One suggestion to complete the season has been to play the remaining fixtures behind closed doors. Football may be able to restart earlier with no supporters present.

However, McInally doesn’t believe that would be feasible in the lower leagues where clubs would have to pay players and staff, but would still be without their main source of income with no crowds or matchday hospitality.

He added: “Playing behind closed doors is being talked about and the Premiership might find itself doing that.

“But further down the leagues it can’t happen because people will have to be paid and there will be no income from these games.”