Stopping former Aberdeen and Dundee United striker David Goodwillie will be key, says Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says stopping David Goodwillie will be key to their chances of defeating Clyde today.

The Blue Toon face the Bully Wee at Broadwood looking to collect their first points in League One this season.

Former Aberdeen, Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Scotland striker Goodwillie has been a familiar foe for the Buchan outfit in recent seasons and McInally says keeping him quiet will be key.

He said: “It’s easy to say he’s the main threat, but if you’re playing against him that’s always likely to be the case because he’s a very good player.

“If you stop him, you give yourself a better chance of winning, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve faced Clyde and David plenty in the last few years, so we know what to expect from each other.

“But if we can keep him quiet, we definitely have a better chance of getting a result.”

Defender Gary MacKenzie and midfielder Gary Fraser are available again for Peterhead after concussion and self-isolation, but Simon Ferry, Ben Armour (both hamstring), Isaac Layne (knee) and Josh Mulligan (ankle) are all still out.

After defeats to Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers, McInally is hoping to get off the mark this afternoon.

He added: “You always want to get off the mark, it’s not nice being on zero points, but I’m not putting anybody under pressure about it because it’s too early for that.

“There are better teams than us who have been on no points after two games, so you don’t panic about it.

“Of course you don’t like looking at it and you don’t want it to be the case, but I’m confident we’ll sort that out soon enough.

“If we get that first league win it will give everyone a lift because football ultimately is all about confidence.”

With no crowds and matchday hospitality at games, as well as downturn in other functions at Balmoor as a result of the pandemic, Peterhead have this week had to make 29 part-time and occasional staff redundant.

McInally said: “I think everyone can see there’s a bigger picture at our club just now. Hopefully the football can help on that front and it would be nice if we can have a half decent season and lift things.

“I feel bad going to a game on a Saturday/ Having been at the club quite a long time, you get used to seeing the same faces and talking to them.

“It’s not nice that they’re not there and I find it so sad that we’ve got to this stage and, because I don’t understand why people can’t come to the games, it’s even harder to work out and it’s just sad.

“These people are more important than whether you pick up a point or not.

“But the main thing is that we do our best to keep the club at this level so that when things do chance these people have plenty of work to come back to and plenty of games people want to come and watch.”