Stevenson points to ‘conflict of interest’ on SPFL’s reconstruction panel as Peterhead face potential negative outcome

Peterhead’s Jamie Stevenson has pointed to the “conflict of interest” on the SPFL’s reconstruction panel, with the Blue Toon facing a return to the bottom tier.

Elgin chairman Graham Tatters revealed the 10 League 2 sides will back a 14-14-14 structure should there be changes to the current 12-10-10-10 set-up.

As any proposal put forward by the 15-person committee will require a high threshold of “yes” votes in each existing division, it could make the 14-14-14 idea – which isn’t thought to have been the committee’s first choice – the only rethink of the Scottish leagues with a chance of implementation.

Peterhead finished third bottom of League 1 after the lower-league season was called over on a points per game basis due to coronavirus and, as a result, would likely end up in the bottom 14 should restructuring pass muster.

Stevenson thinks this is wrong and Ann Budge – of Premiership basement boys Hearts – being the committee’s co-chair is a sign the SPFL is broken.

He said: “The whole point in this was no team would suffer through reconstruction, but it would affect ourselves, Clyde and Forfar.

“I don’t understand how you can have Ann Budge chairing the committee – there’s a conflict of interest there straight away.

“With the greatest respect to Hamilton and Alloa, would there be as much uproar if they were facing relegation?

“It’s because it’s Hearts and Partick Thistle.

“There was maybe an agreement in place before the league vote, but it’s very coincidental.”

Stevenson was speaking on this week’s Northern Goal podcast, where he discusses being released by Aberdeen in a Livingston car park, his time at Real Mallorca after being scouted while playing football with his dad on holiday and his bond with boss Jim McInally.

Jamie Stevenson explains how he went from a kickabout with his dad on a family holiday to signing full-time for Spanish outfit Real Mallorca on this week’s Northern Goal: