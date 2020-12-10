Peterhead boss Jim McInally believes Steven Boyd is capable of returning to play at a higher level.

Attacker Boyd has turned in some eye-catching performances so far this season for the Peterhead.

Boyd arrived in Balmoor in January after a short spell with this weekend’s opponents East Fife.

The 23-year-old dropped out of full-time football at the beginning of last season after leaving Hamilton Accies, although he did have a trial with English League Two side Stevenage.

Boyd does still hold aspirations of returning to a higher level and McInally believes doing well in League One with Peterhead could make it happen.

He said: “Steven has ambitions to climb back up the levels and if he keeps going the way he is going then somebody else at a higher level will take him at some point.

“If he stays fit and gets a good season under his belt then Steven could go back to a higher level.

“I think if he keeps doing well clubs would need to look at him because of the class he’s got.

“The problem in modern-day football is the wee guys have got to be exceptional because everyone is always looking for a big beast of a player.

“So guys like Steven can sometimes be a victim of the way the game is now.”

McInally has been thrilled with the performances of Boyd for the Blue Toon so far this term.

© David Young

Although he has scored only twice in 10 appearances McInally is confident more goals will come for Boyd.

He added: “I’m delighted with Steven and what he’s giving us this season. I think he’s showing us the player that he is because he’s got himself so much fitter.

“We always knew he had the class it was just about fitness. It would be good if he could add a few more goals to his game because he’s certainly getting in good positions.

“Sometimes when he gets there he’s a different finisher to other players, he’ll try to pass the ball in whereas other forwards might just smash it.

“The thing with Steven is that he creates chances for other players as well with how clever he is.

“I wouldn’t say he was a striker really because, with the work-rate he’s added to his game, he can play on either flank, through the middle or off the middle, so he’s just an important player really.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Layne could return to action against East Fife on Saturday.

A knee problem has resulted in the striker featuring only four times this season, however, he has trained fully this week.

McInally said: “Isaac is an important player if we have him available and this week is the first time for a while he’d been able to train without any restrictions.

“It’s good have Isaac back involved because he is a big player for us.”