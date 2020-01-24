New Peterhead signing Steven Boyd needed stage to show what he can do

Steven Boyd believes Peterhead can give him the platform to return to full-time football.

The striker is set to make his Blue Toon debut tomorrow when Dumbarton visit Balmoor.

Boyd signed an 18-month contract this week after leaving East Fife earlier this month.

The 22-year-old started his career with Hamilton Accies and made 65 appearances for the Lanarkshire side.

After exiting Accies last summer he was unable to get a full-time club. But he believes good performances with Peterhead can get him back to full-time football.

Boyd said: “We’ll see what happens in the future. Right now I want to get back to enjoying football and playing well again.

“Obviously the end goal would be to try to go back to full-time football.

“But there’s time for that yet. I’m just wanting to play consistently again first.

“The club have given me an 18-month contract so they’ve given me time to prove myself.”

Peterhead boss Jim McInally worked hard to sell the club to Boyd and the frontman says that was important.

He added: “It was good to hear from the manager and meet with him.

“It was good to see his interest in me and he tried to sign me in the summer as well.

“So it’s pleasing he was still looking out for me and hopefully I can repay him.

“Hopefully I can get my confidence back and score goals for him.

“One of the things that attracted me to Peterhead is the way they play football.

“They try to play the game in the right way and that comes from the manager.

“I saw them playing against East Fife last month and they impressed me that day.

“They played a lot of football and I feel that will suit me going forward.”

Boyd doesn’t expect an easy encounter against Dumbarton tomorrow, but hopes to do his bit to secure the points for Peterhead as they look to move up from eighth in the League One table.

He said: “I expect a hard game against Dumbarton. I played against them with East Fife in November and we won 4-2. I did quite well that day and hopefully we can do the same.

“I’ll do my best to try to help the club get some wins and move up the table a bit.

“There’s some great quality in the squad. I went to training on Tuesday and saw that myself.

“I feel I can add to that. I just need a stage to go and play.”