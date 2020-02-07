Spot of brother for Peterhead’s Jack Leitch as he faces sibling Robbie in clash with Forfar

FAMILY connections will be forgotten tomorrow for Jack Leitch as he looks to help Peterhead to a crucial win.

The Blue Toon face Forfar tomorrow at Balmoor in a six-pointer at the bottom end of League One.

The Buchan outfit sit seventh in the table, but only three points above the Loons, who occupy ninth – the relegation play-off spot.

Leitch has been an ever-present for Peterhead when fit this season and he’s set to line-up against younger brother Robbie, who joined Forfar on loan from Falkirk last month.

Banter has been flying back and forth this week between Jack, 24, and Robbie, 21, but Leitch the elder is determined to bag a vital three points for the Blue Toon.

The former Motherwell midfielder said: “It’s quite funny because he game on against playing for Falkirk a couple of weeks ago (3-1 win for the Bairns on January 11) and then he moves to Forfar and looks at the fixtures and his second game is up at Peterhead.

“It will be good to play against him and we’ve had a bit of fun in the house this week.

“Robbie has set his stall out, he’s quite a cheeky guy so he’s been trying to wind us up with a couple of jokes and things.

“But when it comes to the game it will be very serious and we’ll see which team can come out on top.

“If we’re going into a challenge together on the park he’ll be treated as an opponent not my brother.”

Before last month’s game the Leitch brothers hadn’t faced each other competitively.

Jack added: “That was the first time I’d play against him in a proper game was when he came on for Falkirk.

“Other than that we’ve always had kickabouts together when we were younger.

“Robbie is a couple of years younger than me but he often used to play with my pals when we were younger so it’s probably stood him in good stead, but hopefully he doesn’t play well tomorrow.”

Leitch is fully aware of the significance of tomorrow’s game as Peterhead look to move away from relegation danger.

He said: “It’s a massive game because it’s getting tighter and tighter down at the bottom of the table.

“There’s ourselves, Clyde and Forfar and Dumbarton are only three points ahead of us.

“There’s a lot teams around us, but we need to create that gap and make sure we stay away from the play-off spot and get as many points as we can between now and the end of the season.

“There’s still 13 games to go and a lot of football to be played so it’s not a must-win.

“But coming into the closing stages of the season you want to get as many points on board as you can.

“We set-up to win games against anybody, especially at home, so we need to have that confidence that we can get results and hopefully we can do it tomorrow.”