Peterhead skipper Brown happy to have been voice of players in crunch wage talks

Skipper Scott Brown hopes he’s done the best for his Peterhead team-mates and the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old only became Blue Toon captain in January following Rory McAllister’s departure to Cove.

And within a couple of months the role has taken on a whole new dimension with football shutdown as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Brown has had to lead discussions on behalf of his team-mates, with Balmoor chairman Rodger Morrison and manager Jim McInally initially on proposed wage cuts before the government’s furlough scheme was introduced.

The former St Johnstone player said: “I was joking with some of the boys that this was probably the worst time you could become a captain.

“But to be fair I would rather be involved in everything I’ve been involved in than not be in that position.

“I’d rather be giving the boys the news and keeping them updated rather than taking a back seat.

“Don’t get me wrong, it hasn’t been enjoyable – but it’s something we’ve had to do and hopefully I’ve done my best for the boys during this time.”

Brown admits it was challenging having to talk to his team-mates about the potential options facing them, particularly when everyone is in different circumstances.

The player, who is also a member of PFA Scotland’s management committee, added: “It was hard going through everything, but we got there in the end.

“The government furlough thing has helped Peterhead and many clubs in the country.

“As players we’re on furlough until what would have been the end of the season and then we’ll see what happens after that.

“It was a difficult time trying to get things sorted out but I think we reached a reasonable position with the help of the government in the end.

“Originally before the furlough the chairman had come to us and discussed taking cuts.

“That’s difficult to talk about because every player is in a different situation.

“Some boys have jobs away from football and some boys don’t so it’s hard. You can’t just judge everyone by what you do yourself.

“Some boys were asking me ‘what should I do?’ But I said to them if they needed to take the money nobody would think anything less of them because everybody is in a different position.

“But thankfully it didn’t come to that and the furloughing scheme came in.”

Brown was one of a number of players within the Peterhead squad who, along with the management team, offered to forego their wages if there was no government support.

He said: “I’m in a fortunate position where I have another job and if it had come to it I would’ve gone without wages.

“But I’m not saying that because some boys couldn’t afford to take such a cut that they didn’t want to help the club out.

“I’m in a fortunate position where I could have done that – but thankfully it didn’t come to that and we managed to find a way through it.”